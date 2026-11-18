Winter can be extremely hard on people living with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, because this chronic condition of the lungs causes people to experience difficulty when trying to breathe. Patients often struggle more than usual in the colder months with classic COPD symptoms such as the need to cough and clear phlegm, along with wheezing and experiencing a higher level of difficulty breathing than in other months.

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shyam Krishnan, consultant and lead interventional and clinical pulmonologist at CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI, Kolkata, explained the seasonal triggers and risks.

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Dry air

According to Dr Krishnan, exposure to cold, dry air outside is the biggest factor that worsens breathing symptoms in people with COPD. When a person with COPD inhales this air, it irritates and constricts their airways, making it difficult for the patient to breathe. Since a person with COPD’s airways are already narrow and irritated, something as simple as walking outside can cause the patient to experience coughing, tightness, and shortness of breath.

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Exposure to cold, dry air outside is the biggest factor that makes a person with COPD's breathing symptoms.

Respiratory illness

{{^usCountry}} “During the winter months, people with COPD must be more cautious because of respiratory illnesses,” said Dr Krishnan. Viral illnesses such as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), along with other respiratory illnesses, can worsen COPD symptoms and trigger an acute flare-up. The patient has reduced lung function due to COPD, and a common cold can be a problem for the patient’s health. Indoor air quality also impacts {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “During the winter months, people with COPD must be more cautious because of respiratory illnesses,” said Dr Krishnan. Viral illnesses such as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), along with other respiratory illnesses, can worsen COPD symptoms and trigger an acute flare-up. The patient has reduced lung function due to COPD, and a common cold can be a problem for the patient’s health. Indoor air quality also impacts {{/usCountry}}

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“Indoor air quality should be of interest too. Windows and doors are also usually kept shut in winter, which limits ventilation,” highlighted Dr Krishnan. Exposure to smoke from cooking, mosquito coils, incense sticks, room fresheners, and other indoor pollutants can cause irritation to the respiratory tract and worsen the symptoms. Poorly ventilated spaces may accumulate dust and dampness, aggravating respiratory discomfort.

Windows and doors are also usually kept shut in winter, which limits ventilation.

Prevention tips

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There are several steps patients can take to reduce their risk of winter flare-ups. Here are a few key tips things Dr Krishnan recommends:

Covering the nose and mouth with a scarf or mask while stepping outdoors can help warm the air before it enters the lungs.

It is equally important to take prescribed inhalers regularly, maintain adequate hydration and avoid exposure to tobacco smoke and other airborne irritants.

Patients should also discuss influenza, pneumococcal and COVID-19 vaccination with their treating doctors.

Recognising early warning signs is equally important. Increased breathlessness, changes in the colour or quantity of sputum, persistent coughing, fever or unusual fatigue should not be ignored.

Patients should seek medical advice rather than independently increasing or stopping their medication. Get urgent medical advice if you have severe breathlessness, chest pain, confusion or bluish lips.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.