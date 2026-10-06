From digestion to immunity, your gut may influence healthy ageing: Here are 7 things you need to know

When we think about ageing, we usually imagine wrinkles, weaker muscles, slower movement or low energy. Scientists are now looking at another part of the body for clues about how we age: the gut. The gut houses trillions of microorganisms that work with our food system and many other biological processes. Together, these microorganisms form the gut microbiome. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sandip Banerjee, founder of Pelvinic Micro-Hospital, senior laparoscopic colorectal surgeon, proctologist, and bariatric surgeon, New Delhi, shared things that may influence digestion, immunity and healthy ageing.

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1. Everyone has a gut microbiome

“Your gut microbiome is highly individual,” highlighted Dr Sandip Banerjee. Diet, environment, lifestyle, medicines and health conditions can all change the gut microbiome. Yet many people share microbial functions, creating what researchers call a functional core gut microbiome.

Diet, environment, lifestyle, medicines and health conditions can all change the gut microbiome.

2. Your microbiome can remain surprisingly stable

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{{^usCountry}} Although the gut microbiome responds to diet and health changes the gut microbiome of an adult can stay relatively stable over time. This does not mean the gut microbiome is fixed; instead, the gut microbiome is an ecosystem that can adapt to conditions. 3. Ageing can alter the gut ecosystem {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Although the gut microbiome responds to diet and health changes the gut microbiome of an adult can stay relatively stable over time. This does not mean the gut microbiome is fixed; instead, the gut microbiome is an ecosystem that can adapt to conditions. 3. Ageing can alter the gut ecosystem {{/usCountry}}

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As people grow older, the composition and functions of the gut microbiome can change. Dr Sandip Banerjee highlighted that researchers have also found differences between older adults and those experiencing frailty. This has spurred interest in whether the gut microbiome could give clues about ageing rather than just chronological ageing.

4. Gut microbes interact with the system

The gut microbiome helps regulate immune activity. “When the gut microbiome becomes disrupted, a state often called dysbiosis, it may link to changes in inflammation and other ageing processes,” said Dr Sandip Banerjee. However, dysbiosis is not seen as the cause of age-related disease.

5. The gut communicates with the brain

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The link between the gut and brain is called the gut-brain axis. Microbial metabolites and signals can touch hormonal and immune pathways. This is why gut microbiome research now goes beyond digestion to include cognition and overall health.

The link between the gut and brain is called the gut-brain axis.

6. Food can influence the diet

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Diet is a key factor shaping the gut microbiome. “Diets rich in plant foods and fibre can boost microbial activity linked to health. However, no single food, probiotic or supplement has proven to guarantee longevity,” said Dr Sandip Banerjee.

7. The longevity connection is promising

Several studies show that gut microbes can influence ageing and lifespan. In humans, researchers still work to determine whether gut microbiome changes cause ageing, result from ageing or combine both during ageing.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.