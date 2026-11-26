Swapping sugar with jaggery feels virtuous. But according to a gut-healthy nutritionist, your body barely notices the difference. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rashi Chowdhary, chief nutritionist at Nutrition In Sync, explained the nutritional differences so that you can make an informed decision.

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In many Indian kitchens, jaggery has quietly become the "healthy" sugar. Patients proudly say they have cut out sugar, then mention the jaggery in their tea and the honey in their morning water. But, nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary has a different take.

All sugars end up in the same place

According to Chowdhary, white sugar is sucrose, a disaccharide made of one glucose and one fructose molecule. Jaggery is mostly sucrose too: roughly 70%, with the rest a mix of glucose, fructose, moisture and minerals. Honey is close to half fructose, half glucose, while agave syrup skews about 80% fructose. Experts can argue over which ratio is marginally kinder to the body, but Chowdhary cuts through it: "Ultimately, no matter which sugar you have, it's going to become glucose,” said Chowdhary.

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White sugar is sucrose, a disaccharide made of one glucose and one fructose molecule.

Gram for gram, it's the same

{{^usCountry}} A teaspoon of white sugar weighs about 5 g and delivers about 5 g of carbohydrate, all of it sugar. A teaspoon of jaggery lands in almost the same place. Its fibre is negligible, and its minerals, though real, come in tiny amounts per serving. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A teaspoon of white sugar weighs about 5 g and delivers about 5 g of carbohydrate, all of it sugar. A teaspoon of jaggery lands in almost the same place. Its fibre is negligible, and its minerals, though real, come in tiny amounts per serving. {{/usCountry}}

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The iron claim is the most overstated. "Stop saying jaggery has iron," Chowdhary said. Plant based (non-haem) iron is poorly absorbed, so a spoonful of jaggery will not fix the iron deficiency so common among Indian women.

The dose decides the poison

The variable that truly matters is quantity. "The dose decides the poison," Chowdhary highlighted. She suggests keeping total added sugar under about 30 g a day, in line with WHO advice to keep free sugars below 10% of daily calories, ideally nearer 25 g. A tablespoon of honey in morning lemon water uses up 15 g of that before breakfast.

Choose jaggery for its taste or tradition, not as a health upgrade.

Her stance is refreshingly pragmatic. If two cups of chai are non-negotiable, "have your two teaspoons of white sugar, no problem." The trouble starts when "but it's jaggery" becomes a licence to eat more.

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Choose jaggery for its taste or tradition, not as a health upgrade. Read labels for total sugar, keep portions small, and have sweets after a meal rather than on an empty stomach. For iron, rely on proper food sources or a supplement your doctor recommends.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.