Coloured contact lenses have become increasingly popular, with more people exploring them to enhance their natural eye colour or experiment with a different look. However, as their popularity grows, so do the questions and misconceptions surrounding their safety, comfort, and everyday use.

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From concerns about whether they are safe for the eyes to confusion around choosing and wearing them correctly, there is still a lot people may not know about coloured lenses. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Haseena Ruhi, optometrist, PhD researcher in vision science, and founder of Monvue, a coloured contact lens brand, busted common myths about lenses.

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Also read | Ophthalmologist shares 8 warning signs that your contact lenses are damaging your eyes, from watery eyes to light sensitivity

1. Contact lenses are only for people with eye power

According to Ruhi, one of the most common misconceptions is that contact lenses are only for people who have a prescription. Not true. Plano lenses, which have zero corrective power, are designed for people who want to change or enhance their eye colour without correcting their vision. But here’s the important distinction: zero power doesn’t mean zero responsibility. These lenses still sit directly on your cornea and require an appropriate eye assessment and fitting.

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These lenses still sit directly on your cornea and require an appropriate eye assessment and fitting.

2. The same shade will look the same on everyone

{{^usCountry}} Ever noticed how the same lipstick looks different on different people? Coloured lenses work in a similar way. Your natural iris colour, the lens’s pigmentation, its pattern and opacity all influence the final appearance. “A shade that looks striking on lighter eyes may appear more subtle on darker brown eyes. This is why looking at real-eye photographs, rather than relying entirely on packaging images, can help you make a better choice,” said Ruhi. 3. Higher water content always means greater comfort {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ever noticed how the same lipstick looks different on different people? Coloured lenses work in a similar way. Your natural iris colour, the lens’s pigmentation, its pattern and opacity all influence the final appearance. “A shade that looks striking on lighter eyes may appear more subtle on darker brown eyes. This is why looking at real-eye photographs, rather than relying entirely on packaging images, can help you make a better choice,” said Ruhi. 3. Higher water content always means greater comfort {{/usCountry}}

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This is one of the most interesting things about contact lens science. Ruhi highlighted that many consumers assume that a higher water content automatically translates into better comfort. It doesn’t. Comfort is influenced by several factors, including lens material, oxygen transmissibility, surface properties, fit, and your individual tear film. There is no single specification that guarantees comfort for everyone.

4. If my lenses feel comfortable, I can sleep, shower or swim in them

Avoid sleeping, showering, or swimming with your lenses on, as this can increase the risk of infections. While a new lens may feel slightly noticeable initially, persistent redness, pain, or discomfort should never be ignored. Remove the lens and consult an eye-care professional if symptoms persist.

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Avoid sleeping, showering, or swimming with your lenses on, as this can increase the risk of infections.

5. I can reuse a daily disposable if I wore it only briefly

“No. Daily disposable lenses are designed for one-time use, regardless of how many hours they have been worn,” warned Ruhi. Once removed, they should be discarded. Reusable lenses have their own cleaning and replacement schedules, which should always be followed. And one rule that should never be broken: never share your contact lenses, even with your best friend.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.