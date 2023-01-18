From skipping meals to crash diets: Debunking the top weight loss myths

Weight loss can be a challenging and overwhelming process, but it doesn't have to be. With the right knowledge and approach, anyone can achieve their weight loss goals. Unfortunately, there are many myths and misconceptions surrounding weight loss that can make the process even harder. Many people are led to believe that crash diets, extreme calorie restriction and skipping meals are the key to weight loss, but in reality, these methods can be dangerous and ineffective in the long term. The truth is that weight loss is a complex process that involves a combination of healthy eating, regular exercise, and a healthy lifestyle. By understanding the truth about weight loss, you can make informed decisions and develop a sustainable plan that works for you. (Also read: Easy-to-follow weight loss tips for men and women )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fitness trainer and transformation coach, Mics Botma, shared five weight loss myths that can affect your weight loss journey.

1. Crabs make you fat

Myth

• Our bodies don't need carbohydrates.

• Carbohydrates make you fat.

• It's better to eat carbs in the morning so you can burn them off.

Truth

• Our organs require glucose and the easiest way for our bodies to receive this is through carbs.

• Any variety of food can make you fat if it results in you being in surplus calories.

• Common sense would make it seem like you need the most carbs in the morning to energize you for the day, but the truth is the time in which you eat carbs does not affect fat loss as long as calories are controlled.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. Spot-reducing fat

Myth

• Training a specific muscle will result in fat loss

• Doing 100 sit-ups will get you abs

• You can thin down your legs alone to get a thigh gap

Truth

• Fat and muscle are two different components of the body. It's like trying to turn water into wine. The bottom line is doing several abs or leg exercises will not make you leaner.

• You don't get to decide where the fat is going to come off from first. All you can do is allow the body to take its course and if you're patient enough the stubborn fat areas will eventually disappear too.

• You can do exercises to build muscle which will improve your body composition once you've lost fat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. You need to detox

Myth

• You can lose up to 5kgs of fat per week while detox dieting.

• Detoxes will remove all the toxins from your body.

• I always feel better after I've done a detox.

Truth

• When detox dieting the weight loss is actually water retention not fat.

• Many herbal detox products boast a variety of claims, such as that they regulate blood sugar levels, decrease bloating and acne, and increase energy levels. But there is no science to support any of this.

• You may feel better after detox dieting because you have been consuming little junk food compared to before.

4. Eat often

Myth

• Eating frequent meals will speed up your metabolism

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

• Eating frequently helps you lose weight faster

• If you don't eat carbs every few hours your brain will stop functioning

Truth

• The body does expend calories digesting food but nowhere near as much as the calories you're actually consuming.

• Meal timing does not affect fat loss, all that matters is your daily calorie intake.

5. Crash diets

Myth

• Crash diets and extreme calorie restrictions are effective for long-term weight loss.

Truth

• Crash diets and extreme calorie restriction can lead to rapid weight loss, but this weight is often regained once the diet is over.

• These types of diets often involve cutting out entire food groups or drastically reducing calorie intake, which can lead to nutrient deficiencies, muscle loss, and a slowed metabolism.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

• Additionally, these diets are not sustainable in the long-term and can lead to a cycle of yo-yo dieting, which can be harmful to both physical and mental health.

6. Skipping meals

Myth

• Skipping meals helps you lose weight

Truth

• Skipping meals can actually slow down your metabolism and make it harder to lose weight.

• When you skip meals, your body goes into "starvation mode," which means it will start to conserve energy and slow down your metabolism.

• Skipping meals can lead to overeating later in the day, which can counteract any potential weight loss.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter