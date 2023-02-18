From tulsi to long pepper: 5 herbs which help in improving respiratory health

Breathing is an essential function of our body, and maintaining good respiratory health is crucial for our overall well-being. While there are various ways to keep our respiratory system healthy, using herbs is a natural and effective approach. Respiratory problems are so rampant in the country that almost 32 percent of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patients exist in India. Other chronic respiratory problems like asthma and tuberculosis are also growing in the country at a staggering pace, and air pollution is the major cause behind the rising number of incidents. The situation is grim and alarming, but with some positive lifestyle changes and the adoption of natural Ayurveda-based immunity boosters, respiratory issues can be subjugated throughout your life. (Also read: Respiratory failure: Causes, risk factors, symptoms, complications, treatment)

Dr. Mandeep Singh Basu, CEO of Jagat Pharma and Director of Basu Eye Hospital, shared with HT Lifestyle, some magical benefits of these five herbs that can help improve your respiratory health and keep your lungs strong and healthy.

1. Tulsi

Tulsi or basil is a popular ayurvedic herb found in almost every Indian home. Tulsi has a high concentration of antioxidants, zinc, and vitamin C, which boosts immunity naturally. Additionally, tulsi demonstrates antibacterial, antiviral, and anti-inflammatory qualities that strengthen respiratory health and aid in the battle against infections. Bronchitis, asthma, influenza, cough, and cold can be treated with Tulsi leaf juice and honey. Additionally, it benefits blood detoxification and enhances pulmonary blood flow.

2. Licorice Root

This ingredient is most frequently chewed to relieve a sore throat and a cough, but it can also help with a number of chronic illnesses, including pneumonia, bronchitis, and asthma. The liquorice root includes glycyrrhizin, a tannin that is an active ingredient that helps increase lung capacity and strengthen the body's defences against infections.

3. Pippali or long pepper

Pippali is an effective herb for treating colds and coughs. According to Ayurveda, it is a boon for the entire respiratory system. The active ingredient piperine possesses expectorant, carminative, and anti-infective characteristics in addition to helping to enhance lung function. Moreover, it is advised to consume long pepper powder with honey or as part of a regular diet as it's a powerful anti-inflammatory and respiratory infection preventative.

4. Kalmegh

Ayurvedic practitioners frequently employ the root and leaves of kalmegh to treat a variety of respiratory conditions. The powerful anti-inflammation, antiviral, antibacterial, antioxidant, and immune-stimulating qualities of kalmegh are helpful in treating infection, fever, the common cold, cough, flu, and other respiratory issues.

5. Vasaka

Vasaka leaf, commonly referred to as Adhatodavasica or Malabar nut, is a well-liked Ayurvedic remedy for respiratory ailments. It functions as a potent activator of the respiratory system, clearing the lungs and enhancing bronchodilation while treating bronchitis, tuberculosis, and other lung illnesses. To obtain relief from cough and other cold symptoms, prepare a drink from Vasaka leaves and drink it.

The healing properties of the above-mentioned herbs are believed to protect the lungs from harmful toxins and pollutants, treat common respiratory problems, improve overall health and bolster immunity. However, if symptoms get worsen and in extreme circumstances, always seek immediate medical care.

