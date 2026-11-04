From viral serums to elaborate routines, dermatologist explains why copying influencer skincare habits may not work for your skin

In the age of social media, skincare routines have become a popular part of digital culture. From overnight serums to multi-step regimens featuring trending ingredients, influencers often present their personal routines as the secret to healthy, glowing skin. However, what works for one person may not necessarily work for another. Skincare is not a one-size-fits-all approach, and blindly following online advice can sometimes do more harm than good. Dr Pravin Banodkar, MBBS, DNB, dermatologist, SRCC Children Hospital, Mahalakshmi and Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, explained why your skin needs individual attention.

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Why should you not copy someone’s skincare needs?

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According to Dr Banodkar, the skin is a complex organ influenced by several factors, including age, genetics, environmental conditions, sun exposure, lifestyle, and underlying skin conditions. Therefore, skincare products must be chosen according to an individual's specific needs.

Salicylic acid may benefit someone with oily skin, but it may not be suitable for someone with sensitive skin.

For instance, salicylic acid may benefit someone with oily skin, but it may not be suitable for someone with sensitive skin, who could experience irritation, redness, or rashes. Similarly, ingredients that help manage pigmentation may not suit every skin type. Understanding your skin's needs is essential before introducing new products into your routine.

What happens when you copy someone's skincare routine?

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{{^usCountry}} “One of the biggest risks of copying influencer routines is the indiscriminate layering of skincare products,” said Dr Banodkar. People often combine moisturisers, sunscreens and products containing active ingredients without understanding how they interact with their skin. This can lead to redness, burning, peeling, acne breakouts, and increased skin sensitivity. Introducing several new products at once can also make it difficult to identify what is causing a reaction. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “One of the biggest risks of copying influencer routines is the indiscriminate layering of skincare products,” said Dr Banodkar. People often combine moisturisers, sunscreens and products containing active ingredients without understanding how they interact with their skin. This can lead to redness, burning, peeling, acne breakouts, and increased skin sensitivity. Introducing several new products at once can also make it difficult to identify what is causing a reaction. {{/usCountry}}

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Another concern is that skincare recommendations on social media are frequently based on personal experiences rather than strong scientific evidence. Just because a product worked for an influencer does not mean it will deliver the same results for everyone.

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Lighting, filters, photo editing, and undisclosed commercial partnerships can also influence how products and their results are presented online. “Before-and-after photographs may not always provide a complete or accurate picture of a product's effectiveness,” highlighted Dr Banodkar.

Tips for healthy skincare

A healthy skincare routine does not need to be complicated. For most people, the basics include a gentle cleanser, a moisturiser suited to their skin type, and sunscreen for protection against sun exposure. Additional products should be introduced thoughtfully, based on individual concerns and professional guidance.

A healthy skincare routine does not need to be complicated.

Social media can be a useful platform for raising awareness about skin health, dermatological conditions and skincare ingredients. However, it should serve as a source of information, not a substitute for personalised medical advice.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.