Getting Diwali Ready with Shikhar (the one) Dhawan

Ace batsman Shikhar Dhawan is guilty. Of giving into his Diwali binge cravings and having a true-blue Dilli-style celebration full of feasting, family and the spirit of giving. The cricketer, who recently captained India to a 2-1 victory against South Africa, lets us in on his festivities, fitness secrets and what he likes to cook the most.

1. A Diwali ritual which is a must in the Dhawan household?

We have a Diwali party at our place. We play some cards. There is a Sufi entertainment programme. We sing and dance and it’s a complete family and friends event. More than buying stuff for home, I believe in giving away; this time again we are giving ration packets, blankets, and other necessary items to many families through my foundation (Shikhar Dhawan Foundation) and we are going to make a lot of people very happy this Diwali.

Shikhar Dhawan hosted pre-Diwali celebrations for his family and friends. Here, he shares a candid moment with fellow cricketer Suresh Raina. (Photo: Instagram/shikhardofficial)

2. What is that Diwali must-eat that you just can’t do without? And do you also cook? If yes, what’s your specialty?

While I am a big-time devotee of eating healthy, I have recently started eating fish and eggs now. On Diwali, I like to binge on something yummy. I don’t cook, but sometimes I like to cook oats chilla, omelette, and [eggs] sunny-side up.

3. What’s your festive fitness routine, given that there’s so much feasting? Give us a sneak peek into your daily fitness routine.

I am an early riser; as soon as I get up, I follow this diet on a daily basis – almonds and mix fruit with watermelon seeds. [But] for festival time, I prefer desi khaana like aaloo prantha and curd. It’s a guilty pleasure and then I do not discriminate. When it comes to favourite snacks, I just hit all the major food groups, [but] I avoid sweets always. For breakfast, I usually prefer something healthy like poha, chilla, avocado toast and tea. For lunch, I prefer more home-made and simple food like rajma rice, yellow dal, beetroot roti and missi roti. Dinner is as light as possible – Tofu, Japanese or Continental food. I never miss my sleep cycle; six hours is must.

“My weekly fitness regime is four sessions of gym,” says Shikhar Dhawan. (Photo: Instagram/shikhardofficial)

My daily routine includes gym on a daily basis so that I get the best out of my fitness then I plan my meals which contains fruits, carbs, and proteins. My weekly fitness regime is four sessions of gym, two-three sessions of running, two-three net sessions, and lastly four-five yoga sessions. My favourite workout are deadlifts, chest, back and stretching exercises.

