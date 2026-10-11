Gummies, shots and oils: Is convenience changing how Indians consume wellness products?

Wellness has long been part of everyday life in India, from herbal ingredients used at home to supplements taken as part of a daily routine. What is changing now is how people want to consume them. As workdays get busier and routines become less predictable, convenience plays a larger role in everyday wellness choices. Gummies, oils, shots, and powders are now designed to fit into a morning routine, a workday, or even a travel schedule with little prep.

For consumers, the appeal is fairly simple

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By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

Consumers are more likely to stick with a wellness product when it fits naturally into their day. “A gummy can be carried to work, an oil can become part of a personal care routine, and a ready-to-use shot removes the need for preparation,” Mr Avadhoot Chavan, Director, Rastafari Wellness, tells Health Shots. These formats make wellness less dependent on a fixed routine.

Convenience is becoming part of the wellness equation

The appeal of these formats is closely linked to adherence. Even a product with a clear purpose can become difficult to sustain if it feels inconvenient. Taste, portability, ease of use and familiarity can therefore influence whether people maintain a wellness routine.

This is particularly relevant for younger consumers, who are discovering wellness through digital platforms, social media and direct-to-consumer channels. At the same time, the broader wellness market is moving beyond conventional supplements into functional foods, beverages, nutraceuticals and plant-based products.

However, convenience should not replace informed consumption. The more accessible wellness products become, the more important it is for consumers to understand what they are taking, why they are taking it, and whether the product is appropriate for them. NIQ's 2025 India findings showed that 64% of consumers prioritized transparency, including detailed product information and performance claims.

Traditional ingredients, modern formats

One interesting development is the way traditional Indian wellness ingredients are being presented in formats that suit contemporary lifestyles. Ingredients historically used in Indian wellness practices now appear in more convenient forms.

Vijaya, for instance, is finding a place in modern wellness conversations through formats such as oils and gummies. The change is less about replacing traditional knowledge and more about adapting how consumers access it.

This creates an important responsibility for wellness companies. When traditional ingredients move into modern formats, formulation, dosage, sourcing, labeling, and consumer education become critical. Convenience can make a product easier to consume. Still, it shouldn't make consumers less curious about what is inside.

The next phase will be about trust

The wellness market will likely continue to move toward products that are easy to understand and to incorporate into daily life.

However, convenience alone cannot sustain consumer trust. Consumers are becoming more conscious of ingredients, formulations, and the credibility behind wellness claims.

For products built around traditional ingredients, this also means combining cultural familiarity with modern standards of formulation, quality, and professional guidance.

They need to fit into the realities of modern life while retaining the transparency, responsible formulation, and informed guidance that consumers need to make wellness a meaningful part of their routines.

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