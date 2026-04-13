Gynaecologist explains how a girl 'got pregnant after oral sex without vaginal intercourse in bizarre 1988 case’

A ‘bizarre’ medical case from 1988 has resurfaced on social media, sparking both fascination and medical clarification. The case involves a 15-year-old girl who reportedly became 'pregnant after oral sex' — an event that Dr Ankita Shahasane, an obstetrician-gynaecologist at Fortis Vashi, described as a 'trauma-induced non-genital route' of pregnancy in her April 9 Instagram video. Also read | Katrina Kaif is expecting first baby at 42: Gynaecologist says late pregnancy is no longer unusual, can be safe

A unique medical case from 1988, where a girl became pregnant after oral sex, is highlighted by experts as an extraordinary coincidence.(Representational Photo/Unsplash)

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She wrote in her caption, “No intercourse. Still pregnant. As a gynecologist, I’ll say this clearly: pregnancy doesn’t need your definition of ‘sex’; it only needs sperm to find an egg.”

While this ‘oral conception’ case sounds like an urban legend, Dr Shahasane shared it was documented in the British Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology in 1988. However, experts warned that the viral nature of the case requires deep context to avoid spreading misinformation about basic biology.

The perfect storm of circumstances

Dr Shahasane detailed the events in her Instagram video, explaining that the teenager arrived at a hospital in labour with severe abdominal pain. Upon examination, doctors discovered a biological impossibility for traditional conception. "On doing [an internal examination], they found that she has no vaginal opening... the uterus did not communicate with any opening outside the body. Obviously, they had to deliver the baby via cesarean section," Dr Shahasane explained.

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{{^usCountry}} She added that the medical team eventually linked the pregnancy to a violent encounter nine months prior. According to Dr Shahasane, here's what actually happened per the published case study: the girl had performed oral sex on her boyfriend, and immediately after, she was involved in a knife fight and suffered abdominal stab wounds. "The doctors... found that her stomach has gotten small holes, as in a perforation, out of this fight," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added that the medical team eventually linked the pregnancy to a violent encounter nine months prior. According to Dr Shahasane, here's what actually happened per the published case study: the girl had performed oral sex on her boyfriend, and immediately after, she was involved in a knife fight and suffered abdominal stab wounds. "The doctors... found that her stomach has gotten small holes, as in a perforation, out of this fight," she said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Shahasane noted that sperm can survive in saliva due to its high pH, adding, “Because of those small tiny holes... the sperm leaked out of the cavity and went ahead, found its way to the ovaries and the tubes.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Shahasane noted that sperm can survive in saliva due to its high pH, adding, “Because of those small tiny holes... the sperm leaked out of the cavity and went ahead, found its way to the ovaries and the tubes.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Why this isn't a 'normal' risk {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Why this isn't a 'normal' risk {{/usCountry}}

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Medical experts were quick to point out that this case relies on a series of astronomical coincidences that do not apply to the general public. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Gayathri Karthik Nagesh, program director, department of obstetrics and gynecology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru, highlighted the importance of distinguishing this anomaly from standard reproductive health. "This case should not be misunderstood as something that can happen in normal situations," she said.

"In simple terms, oral sex alone cannot cause pregnancy. For pregnancy to happen, sperm must enter the vagina and reach the egg in the uterus," she explained. Dr Nagesh highlighted that the digestive and reproductive systems are entirely separate. The only reason this occurred was the physical bridge created by the knife wounds.

The statistical impossibility

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Dr Shahasane herself admitted that the alignment of factors was staggering. She broke down the variables that allowed for this ‘oral conception’ – oral sex followed immediately by an empty stomach (preventing acid from killing the sperm), a knife fight resulting in abdominal injury at the exact anatomical location needed, and ovulation occurring at that precise moment.

"As a doctor, it surprises me because there are so many things that have to fall in place for this to happen," Dr Shahasane said. "This is really very bizarre and very, very coincidental," she added in her Instagram video.

The expert verdict

While the case is a legitimate part of medical history, experts urged people not to use it as a baseline for sexual health education. "It is very important to understand that this was a single case report, not a common or repeatable event," Dr Nagesh said, adding, that any 'claim is misleading if it suggests that oral sex can normally lead to pregnancy'. She concluded, "People should rely on correct medical information and not get confused."

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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