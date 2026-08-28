H1N1 cases are rising: Cancer specialist explains when flu symptoms should actually worry you, how to build resilience

New data published by the Delhi government reveals that the capital reported 166 fresh H1N1 cases in the last 24 hours on August 27, up from 138 cases recorded a day earlier. This takes the cumulative number of swine flu cases in the national capital to 2,612. In fact, the total number of influenza A cases has also risen to 3,300, up from 3,177 recorded on Wednesday.

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Also Read | Delhi H1N1 cases: Doctor shares symptoms, warning signs, treatment, most effective defence against severe illness

With H1N1 cases rising in Delhi, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has, however, confirmed an important point: there is no new strain. This is seasonal influenza behaving as it normally does.

In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Arpit Bansal, consultant in advanced laparoscopy and surgical oncology, Jeevan Jyoti Hospital, Prayagraj, explained when flu symptoms should actually worry you.

When should flu symptoms actually worry you?

“Every season, we ask how dangerous the virus is. After COVID, I think that’s the wrong question,” says Dr Arpit Bansal. “The same virus can move through one household and affect one person severely, another mildly, while a third person may not have any symptoms at all. The difference is often the person’s health and immunity.”

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Older adults, young children, pregnant women and people with diabetes or heart and lung conditions should seek medical advice early if they develop flu symptoms.

{{^usCountry}} Dr Bansal stresses that building resilience does not mean ignoring warning signs. Here's when flu symptoms actually worry you, and you should consult a doctor: Breathing difficulty

chest pain

unusual drowsiness or confusion

persistent fever

falling oxygen levels {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Bansal stresses that building resilience does not mean ignoring warning signs. Here's when flu symptoms actually worry you, and you should consult a doctor: Breathing difficulty

chest pain

unusual drowsiness or confusion

persistent fever

falling oxygen levels {{/usCountry}}

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All these symptoms require medical attention rather than home remedies. He stresses, “Older adults, young children, pregnant women and people with diabetes or heart and lung conditions should seek medical advice early if they develop flu symptoms.”

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“Don't panic, but don’t ignore the warning signs either. And don’t wait for flu season to start taking care of the body that has to fight it,” he warns.

Is gut health and vitamin D important?

According to Dr Bansal, this is why building overall health and resilience is important during flu season.

“In our practice, we now check vitamin D before surgery just as we check haemoglobin. Many Indians are deficient in vitamin D, and this deficiency is one of the factors that can be identified and addressed. I work with a serum level of 50 to 80 ng/ml, based on testing rather than guesswork,” he stressed, highlighting vitamin D as a key factor to be identified when dealing with the flu.

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Dr Bansal highlights the importance of gut health when dealing with H1N1, also known as swine flu. “A large part of the immune system is connected to the intestine. Eating enough fibre, including fermented foods, having a varied diet, getting around seven hours of sleep and staying hydrated can support the body during flu season,” he reiterates.

About the expert

Dr Arpit Bansal is a consultant in advanced laparoscopy and surgical oncology and director of the advanced laparoscopy and oncology surgery department at Jeevan Jyoti Hospital, Prayagraj. A UK Fellowship-trained surgeon, he works across surgical oncology, preventive health, gut health and longevity.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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