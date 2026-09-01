H1N1 or regular flu? Doctor explains main differences and 7 warning signs that need medical attention

Lately, everyone seems to be falling sick, experiencing fever, cough, body aches, and fatigue. With similar symptoms appearing all around, it can be difficult to tell whether you have regular seasonal flu or H1N1. Although the two illnesses have several overlapping signs, knowing how H1N1 may progress and recognising its warning signs is important.ALSO READ: Dengue or viral fever? Doctor explains why they may appear to be ‘similar’ and shares 9 signs to tell them apart

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Dr Chirag Tandon, director of internal medicine at ShardaCare-Healthcity, explained how to differentiate between H1N1 and ordinary flu. Their initial symptoms may appear similar; the way the illness progresses can differ. “With ordinary flu, patients generally recover within a few days with adequate rest and fluids. The main concern is that people may mistake the initial flu symptoms of H1N1 for regular flu, rely on home remedies, and wait for them to subside. If the symptoms continue to worsen, the situation can become serious.”

What do you need to be alert about? Pay attention to how the illness progresses. If your flu-like symptoms worsen instead of subsiding or gradually improving, you should be cautious.

What do H1N1 symptoms look like?

As mentioned, the progression of the illness is crucial to watch. Dr Tandon described that symptoms during the initial stage may include fever, cough, throat pain, body aches, and fatigue. But it is important to observe whether these signs begin to subside or continue to worsen over the following days. If the fever does not come down, breathing becomes tough, weakness increases or cough worsens, it should not be considered part of the natural course of ordinary flu.

Who is more vulnerable to severe illness?

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Tandon named infants, older adults, pregnant women, and people with diabetes, asthma, heart disease, or a weakened immune system. They need to be extremely cautious, as they fall in high-risk groups, and depending entirely on home care may not be enough. They should consult a doctor early before the symptoms become severe, as their condition may deteriorate more quickly. Can H1N1 be treated with home remedies? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Tandon named infants, older adults, pregnant women, and people with diabetes, asthma, heart disease, or a weakened immune system. They need to be extremely cautious, as they fall in high-risk groups, and depending entirely on home care may not be enough. They should consult a doctor early before the symptoms become severe, as their condition may deteriorate more quickly. Can H1N1 be treated with home remedies? {{/usCountry}}

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The expert believed warm fluids, adequate hydration, and rest may provide some symptomatic relief. But Dr Tandon cautioned that these measures cannot determine whether the infection is improving or progressing. Therefore, symptoms such as fever and cough, along with energy levels and breathing, should be monitored closely, especially among high-risk groups.

Why should you avoid self-medication?

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You should not self-medicate. Avoid excessive use of antibiotics. The doctor said, “Self-medicating with antibiotics can cause side effects and may lead to health complications in the long run. Antibiotics have no effect on the virus responsible for the illness.”

Which warning signs require medical attention?

If you have a high fever regularly, you should get it checked.

Dr Tandon informed that some of the serious complications may arise from H1N1. “Pneumonia is one severe threat that comes from H1N1 alongside breathing difficulties, and it may take longer to realize that the problem could escalate,” he said.

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Warning signs include:

Fever that does not improve

Shortness of breath

Chest pain

Extreme fatigue

Confusion

Inability to eat or drink

Symptoms that improve initially but return or worsen

These signs indicate that as the illness worsens, it may no longer be manageable with home care alone.