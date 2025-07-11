Heart attack or cardiac arrest? Cardiologist reveals the difference, causes and prevention tips

In recent times, the rise in heart attacks and cardiac arrests among young people has become a growing health concern. However, many people mistakenly use the terms interchangeably, assuming they mean the same thing. This confusion can delay proper diagnosis and impact the effectiveness of treatment. Also read | Cardiologist warns of alarming rise in heart attacks among young smokers under 40: Know symptoms, causes and prevention It is possible for a heart attack patient to have a cardiac arrest.(Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Subash Chandra, chairman - interventional cardiology, BLK - Max Super Specialty Hospital said, “Heart attack is defined as severe chest pain accompanied with sweating, nausea, uneasiness, suffocation and breathlessness. It results from blockage in one of the arteries of the heart (coronary artery), which supplies blood to the muscle of the heart.”

Heart attack causes

Dr Chandra said, “Lack of blood supply to heart muscle results in chest pain and necrosis of myocardium. Blockages occur due to various risk factors like genetic predisposition, excessive cholesterol intake, lack of exercise, stress, diabetes mellitus, hypertension and tobacco use.”

Heart attack patient can have a cardiac arrest

The cardiologist revealed that it is possible for a heart attack patient to have a cardiac arrest, complete stand still of heart leading to unconsciousness and death. "Sudden death during ongoing heart attack occurs due to arrhythmias leading to cardiac arrest," the doctor added.

Can a cardiac arrest patient be saved?

“Cardiac arrest patient can be saved provided they are witnessed by a health professional. In public places these are facilities to revive cardiac arrest patient by giving them shock and cardiopulmonary resuscitation. If heart attack patient reaches a hospital, then it is highly likely to save their lives by resuming blood supply to heart by doing a quick angioplasty or bypass surgery.” Dr Chandra explained.

Tips to prevent heart attack and cardiac arrest:

"Prevention of heart attack starts in younger age by embracing heart healthy habits like eating healthy food, doing regular exercise, controlling diabetes and hypertension, avoiding tobacco use and stress," the cardiologist highlighted.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.