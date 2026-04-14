Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience shares 4 foods that shorten your lifespan

Your dietary choices influence your longevity. What you put on your plate plays a significant role in determining long-term health risks, from heart disease and metabolic disorders to life-threatening conditions like cancer.

To reduce long-term health risks like heart attacks, know which foods you need to cut from your diet!(Picture credit: Pixabay)

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Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with 25 years of experience, took to Instagram to warn about four foods, while also explaining why you should eat them in moderation and what your overall dietary approach should look like.ALSO READ: Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience shares the morning routine he follows on off-days for overall health

Foods you should avoid

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{{^usCountry}} To mitigate the risks of long-term health ailments, the heart surgeon listed four foods you should avoid or limit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To mitigate the risks of long-term health ailments, the heart surgeon listed four foods you should avoid or limit. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He first mentioned alcohol, calling it a crowd favourite. The second on the list is processed meat, with Dr London specifically flagging hot dogs and deli meats. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He first mentioned alcohol, calling it a crowd favourite. The second on the list is processed meat, with Dr London specifically flagging hot dogs and deli meats. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sugary beverages also follow closely. Explaining why they are harmful, he remarked, "They have empty calories, and they never make you feel full.” This means you may end up overeating when sugary drinks are a regular part of your daily routine. Lastly, he advised against eating saturated fats, which include high-fat meats, butter, and full-fat dairy products. Eating in moderation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sugary beverages also follow closely. Explaining why they are harmful, he remarked, "They have empty calories, and they never make you feel full.” This means you may end up overeating when sugary drinks are a regular part of your daily routine. Lastly, he advised against eating saturated fats, which include high-fat meats, butter, and full-fat dairy products. Eating in moderation {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dr London acknowledged that ‘life gets in the way’ and maintaining the perfect diet is not always possible, but instead of strictly following rules, you can go for a balanced approach while being consistent. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr London acknowledged that ‘life gets in the way’ and maintaining the perfect diet is not always possible, but instead of strictly following rules, you can go for a balanced approach while being consistent. {{/usCountry}}

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He spoke about a principle, based on his personal experience, that makes healthy eating more sustainable: "For me personally, 80 per cent of the time, that's a win. Now understand, what you wanna shoot for is reducing these things living in moderation- what you wanna avoid if having any or all of these things foundational in your nutritional plan.”

So, the most important takeaway is to ensure that none of the foods he listed become a regular part of your diet. He also shared a comment that offered an interesting perspective: “I really love this quote someone left in the comment this week- you can either take time for wellness or make time for illness.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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