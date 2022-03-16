Heatwave in Mumbai: Common symptoms of heat exhaustion; expert tips to beat the heat

As mercury soars in Mumbai and heatwave warning has been issued in the city, it's important to watch out for common symptoms of heat exhaustion and take adequate precautions to prevent yourself from serious health complications arising out of excessive heat. (Also read: Diabetes-friendly recipes you must try this summer season)

One is at risk of heat exhaustion when exposed to high temperatures and suffer from excessive sweating which could lead to loss of water and salt. Sweating is a way for our system to normalise the core temperature.

Prolonged sun exposure or physical exertion in high temperature can lead to heatstroke when the person's body temperature rises to 40 degrees celsius or higher.

Dr Sandeep Patil, Chief intensivist, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan shares some common symptoms of heat exhausion and prevention tips.

Common symptoms of heat exhaustion

"Some common symptoms of heat exhaustion include high body temperature, nausea, altered mental state, changes in sweating patterns, rapid breathing, and severe headaches," says the expert.

Heat exhaustion is preventable and very rarely life-threatening; untreated heatstroke can quickly damage your brain, heart, kidneys, and muscles. It is not advisable to delay the treatment as heatstroke could pose risk of serious complications or even death.

In case of symptoms of heat exhaustion, it is important to seek immediate medical care.

Here are some tips to prevent heat exhaustion:

* Staying hydrated: Consume water, lemonade, fruit juices, chass, lassi to beat the heat

* Use an umbrella, cap, and sunglasses when you step out

* It is not advisable to venture outdoors during the peak hot hours

* Try staying in well-ventilated or air-conditioned areas during the afternoon

* Children and elderly should step out only in the evenings when the temperature drops

* Wear light cotton clothes and cover the head while travelling