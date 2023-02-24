Hitting menopause? Here’s how Naturopathy and yoga can help you to remain healthy

Menopause hits women when their body experiences a change towards cessation of menstruation and ovulation. It denotes a period when important hormonal changes are taking place in the body. Menopause might affect one woman differs from the other. This natural biological process usually begins between ages 45-55 and can bring with it a host of uncomfortable symptoms such as irregular periods, vaginal dryness, decreased fertility, hot flashes, increased abdominal fat, loss of breast fullness, sleep disturbances, thinning hair, irritability, mood swings and poor focus and memory.

Contrary to western culture, eastern traditions see menopause as a period of increased wisdom and introspection—a normal stage of life that should be cherished and gracefully accepted. While menopause can be challenging both at the emotional and physical level for women, they can manage the symptoms and create the right balance in their life by embracing naturopathy and yoga. (Also read: Menopausal skincare regime that you should be aware of )

Dr.Babina NM, Chief Medical Officer, Jindal Naturecure Institute, Bangalore, shared with HT Lifestyle, how Naturopathy and yoga can help remain healthy during menopause.

How Naturopathy can bring relief from menopause symptoms:

In comparison to conventional prescription medications, naturopathy and natural remedies take a completely different approach. Instead of only providing short-term relief, naturopathy addresses the cause of the symptoms and lessens their intensity. The equilibrium between the sex hormones progesterone, oestrogen and testosterone are restored via natural treatment. One also avoids the additional risk of adverse medication and antidepressant side effects.

Changing one's lifestyle, which includes eating healthy food, yoga, getting rid of environmental contaminants, getting enough sleep and managing chronic stress, is a crucial part of naturopathy treatment. All of these modifications also significantly and proactively lower the risk for various illnesses, particularly those affecting the heart and bones.

Well-balanced diet:

Natural medicine uses food as a treatment. A well-balanced diet rich in whole foods and nutritional supplements can significantly reduce the cellular effects of hormone imbalance. Your daily diet must contain the proper ratio of protein, complex carbohydrates and healthy fats. At every meal, consume a lot of fruits and vegetables with green leaves. Keep an eye on how much sugar and carbohydrates are in your diet. Examine your exposure to toxins and chemicals like toluene, which is present in nail polish, and phthalates, which are present in plastic, as these can disrupt the enzymes necessary for the creation of oestrogen.

Many working women who lead busy lives find it challenging to consistently consume a balanced diet that includes all the important nutrients, which causes them to deplete their bodies of the B vitamin folate. The biologically active version of folate, Metafolin, can be used as a dietary supplement. The body can metabolise and absorb vitamin B more easily.

Yoga:

The age-old science of yoga can be used to ease the transition into menopause due to its capacity to lower stress, encourage a healthy lifestyle, foster a happy outlook and regulate and balance the endocrine and hormonal systems. A study on the relationship between stress-induced cortisol response and fat distribution in women found that, in addition to the decline in oestrogen levels, stress is another factor that raises cortisol levels, which is linked to an increase in abdominal fat. Fortunately, numerous studies have shown that yoga can improve the quality of life for menopausal women by lowering stress and alleviating symptoms like hot flashes, weight gain and insomnia.

Here are some yoga poses suggested by Dr. Babina that you can try:

1. Adho Mukha Svanasana

The pose enhances alertness by increasing oxygen circulation in the brain. Begin on all fours with the toes tucked under, wrists under the shoulders and knees apart but slightly behind the hips. As you straighten your arms and legs and press your hands into the mat, you'll be forming an upside-down V. Bring heels up to the mat. Hold the pose for one minute. Rest forehead on bolster or blanket for supported version.

2. Baddha Konasana

It is a stress-relieving, cooling asana that can be beneficial if you are experiencing hot flushes. Start in a seated position with your legs extended in front of you. Then gradually lean back until you are lying flat on the mat by bending your knees and bringing the soles of your feet together to form a diamond shape with your legs. Rest in this position for a while taking deep breaths to relax your body.

3. Naukasana

It is a core workout that works on the front and side belly muscles and helps to tone them. Lie on a mat and take a deep breath before lifting your legs and upper torso and extending your hands toward your knees. After holding for a few breaths, exhale, lowering your upper body and legs.

4. Ananda Balasana

This asana is good for relaxation and also stretches the muscles in your lower back and bottom. Lie on your back and bend your knees up towards your stomach. Then, with your hands holding the outsides of your feet, broaden your knees while pressing your heels upward to deepen the stretch.

Women are naturally more adaptable than males, so making a few minor changes to your way of life can have amazing effects. Make yoga a regular part of your life to start your day on a positive note. You'll be inspired by its amazing benefits. Eat a lot of fruits and vegetables with green leaves, as well as the required supplements. Most importantly, make a promise to yourself that you will adhere to this discipline for a healthy mind and body. This is the most critical step.

