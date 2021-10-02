Hives: 4 effective tips to treat the skin rash as per Ayurveda

Hives or urticaria are a red, raised, itchy skin rashes that may be triggered due to an allergic reaction. Due to the allergic reaction, the body releases a protein called histamine. When this is released, the tiny blood vessels known as capillaries in the body release fluid. The fluid accumulates in the skin and causes a rash.

In Ayurveda, a condition called Shitapitta is explained, which is quite similar to Urticaria, says Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar.

"Shitapitta was derived from two words “Shita” means cold and “pitta” means warmth. It is caused by exposure to too much of cold. Hence shita dominating pitta. It is a condition where the patient develops rashes on one part of the body or all over the body. These rashes are agonizingly itchy, and the patient will be a force to scratch it frantically," says Dr Bhavsar.

ALSO READ: Hives way to hell

According to the Ayurveda expert, here are its symptoms

The skin marks resembling the bite of nettle sting (varatidamshtra vatashotha).

*Itching (kandu)

*Pricking sensation (toda)

*Nausea and vomiting, fever (occ)

*Excessive thirst (pipasa)

*Burning sensation (vidaha)

She also goes on to explain the probable causes of the skin rash:

*Allergy

*Poor digestion

*Drug reaction

*Eating excessively salty, spicy, processed food

*Sleep issues: Sleeping during the day or sleeping late at night can trigger this

*Eating cold foods, staying in cold weather, exposure to cold winds

Hives (Wikipedia)

Treatment

The skin condition can be treated by avoiding certain foods like milk and milk products, fermented or spicy, sour or salted food, fish and other non-veg food items, sugar and processed foods or alcohol. Consumption of cold water and soft drinks or exposure to cold breeze are to be avoided, according to Dr Bhavsar.

Useful herbs in hives or urticaria: Guduchi, haridra (turmeric), amla, neem, etc are effective in sooting the allergic reaction

* One can take bath with neem infused warm water for relief

*Apply coconut oil or mustard oil or Neel oil all over your body

*If the urticaria is chronic and does not seem to pacify with ayurvedic medicines, then resorting to panch-karma is the best option.

"Always consult an ayurvedic doctor before trying any of the remedies mentioned here. It is important because not everything suits everybody," concludes Dr Bhavsar.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter