Holi 2023 skincare routine: 5 ways you can keep your skin safe and healthy after the festival of colours

Holi is one of the most vibrant and joyous festivals in India, where people of all ages come together to celebrate the victory of good over evil and it is a time for fun, frolic and merrymaking, with people smearing each other with bright and vibrant colours however, these colours can be harsh on your skin and cause dryness, irritation and rashes. Moreover, exposure to sun and dust during the festival can further damage your skin.

Hence, it is crucial to follow a pre and post-Holi skin care routine to keep your skin bright, fresh, and healthy. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Umashan Naidoo, Head of Customer and Beauty at Westside, suggested pre-Holi skincare routine -

1. Moisturize your skin: Begin your pre-Holi skin care routine by moisturizing your skin well. Use a good quality moisturizer to keep your skin soft and hydrated. This will prevent the colours from sticking to your skin and make it easier to remove them later.

2. Use a sunscreen: Protect your skin from the harsh sunrays by using a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30. Apply it generously on all exposed areas of your skin, including your face, neck, arms, and legs. Reapply every two hours, more frequently if you are sweating, or getting wet.

3. Apply a lip balm: Use a hydrating lip balm to keep your lips soft and supple. This will prevent them from getting dry and chapped due to exposure to sun, wind, and colours.

4. Avoid wearing makeup: Avoid wearing any makeup on the day of Holi, as it can make it difficult to remove the colours from your skin. Moreover, makeup can clog your pores and cause breakouts and irritation.

5. Wear protective clothing: Wear protective clothing to cover your skin as much as possible. Wear long-sleeved shirts and pants to cover your arms and legs. You can also wear a hat, scarf, and sunglasses to protect your face and eyes from the sun, dust and colours.

Umashan Naidoo recommended the following post-Holi skincare routine -

1. Use a gentle cleanser: After playing Holi, use a gentle cleanser to remove the colours from your skin. Avoid using harsh soaps or scrubs, as they can damage your skin and make it more prone to dryness and irritation. Use lukewarm water to wash off the colours, and pat your skin dry with a soft towel.

2. Moisturize your skin: After cleansing, apply a good quality moisturizer to your skin. This will help to restore your skin's natural moisture and prevent dryness, itching, and rashes. You can use aloe vera gel, coconut oil, or any other natural moisturizer to soothe and nourish your skin.

3. Use a toner: Use a toner to help restore your skin's pH balance after playing Holi. You can use rose water, cucumber juice, or any other natural toner to refresh and rejuvenate your skin. Apply it gently with a cotton pad and leave it on for a few minutes before rinsing it off with water.

4. Apply a face mask: Apply a hydrating face mask to help soothe and calm your skin after the harshness of the colours. You can use a DIY face mask made of honey, yoghurt, and turmeric, or any other natural face mask to nourish and hydrate your skin. Apply it evenly on your face and neck and leave it on for 15-20 minutes before washing it off with water.

5. Drink plenty of water: Drinking plenty of water after playing Holi can help to flush out any toxins from your body and keep your skin hydrated. You can also drink coconut water.

Following this pre and post Holi skin care routine can help keep your skin healthy and glowing. Remember to be gentle with your skin and avoid using any harsh products.