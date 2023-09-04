How changing your pillowcase weekly can transform your skin? Expert shares insights

Does your skin not seem to be improving despite your best efforts? You may be missing something. It can even be your pillowcase. When it comes to skincare, we try everything from cleansers and moisturisers to beauty treatments, but have you ever considered the impact your pillowcase could have on your skin? In the quest for healthy and clear skin, we often forget to focus on the little things that affect our skin. Frequently, skincare professionals advise weekly pillowcase replacement. While it may seem like a small detail, your pillowcase can play a significant role in the health and appearance of your skin.

While skincare routines and products are vital, there's one often-overlooked aspect that can significantly impact your skin's health: your pillowcase. (Pexels )

Dr Ipshita Johri, dermatology, aesthetic consultant, laser specialist and founder of Skinfinity Derma shared with HT Lifestyle the compelling reasons why this simple habit can make a world of difference in maintaining clear and healthy skin. (Also read: Skincare tips for rainy season: Best product formulations to use during monsoon )

Why Skin Experts Insist on Weekly Pillowcase Changes

1. Accumulation of dirt and oil

Throughout the day, your skin accumulates dirt, oil, and environmental pollutants. When you rest your head on your pillowcases night after night, these substances can transfer from your skin to the fabric. Over time, this buildup of dirt and oil can become a breeding ground for bacteria. This is especially true if you are someone who wears makeup during the day – makeup residue left on your skin can transfer to your pillowcase and subsequently back to your skin, potentially clogging pores and leading to breakouts.

2. Reducing the risk of acne

Experts recommend changing your pillowcase weekly to minimize acne risk. Infrequent changes can harbour bacteria, worsening acne. Clogged follicles from oil and skin cells lead to acne. Resting on an oily, bacteria-laden pillowcase introduces irritants to the skin. Regular swaps minimize contact with these irritants, reducing breakouts.

3. Preventing skin irritation and allergies

Aside from acne, a dirty pillowcase can also lead to skin irritation and allergies. Dust mites are tiny creatures that thrive in the fibres of your pillowcase. These microscopic pests can contribute to skin irritation and even trigger allergies in some individuals. By changing your pillowcase weekly and washing it in hot water, you can help eliminate these dust mites and create a cleaner sleeping environment for your skin.

4. Maintaining skin hydration

Believe it or not, the fabric of your pillowcase can impact your skin's hydration levels. Pillowcases made from specific materials, like cotton, can absorb moisture from your skin, potentially leaving it feeling dry. Opting for silk or satin pillowcases can help retain more water, reducing the likelihood of waking up with dehydrated skin. However, regardless of the material, changing your pillowcase frequently ensures that it's free from excess oils and sweat, promoting better skin hydration.

"In the pursuit of healthy, glowing skin, paying attention to seemingly minor details can make a significant difference. Regularly changing your pillowcase might sound like a simple task, but it can yield impressive results. From preventing acne breakouts to reducing skin irritation and allergies, the benefits of maintaining a clean sleeping environment for your skin are plentiful. So, the next time you are contemplating putting off that weekly pillowcase change, remember that this small effort could be a big step towards achieving clearer, more radiant skin," concludes Dr Ipshita Johri.

