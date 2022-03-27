How extreme heat can lead to heart attack; prevention tips

Not just harsh winters, hot summer days too can increase your chances of heart attack. In fact, any kind of drastic climate change could lead to an uptick in the occurrence of heart attacks, according to a study. Hedvig Andersson, MD, a cardiology researcher at the University of Michigan says while the body has effective systems for responding to changes in temperature, it might be that more rapid and extreme fluctuations create more stress on those systems, which could contribute to health problems. (Also read: Suffering from diabetes? Beware of this fatal heart complication)

As the summer is approaching fast, mercury can be unpredictable resulting in sudden temperature rise which may increase risk of heart troubles in vulnerable people. Besides, people with heart disease are more at risk of heat stroke, another headly condition.

"During summer the body temperatures rises when you move to, or travel to, a hot climate, your heart beats faster and work harder to pump blood to the surface of your skin to assist with sweating to cool your body. If your body can’t cool itself enough, strain is put on the heart, and organs can begin to suffer damage - a potentially fatal condition known as heat stroke," says Dr Sunil Jain, Head Dept. Of Emergency Medical Services, Jaslok Hospital.

"Anyone can suffer heat stroke, but people with heart disease and other cardiovascular diseases are at greater risk. If you have heart disease, your heart may not be able to work harder in the heat to maintain cooler body temperatures," he adds.

How sweating can be harmful for heart patients

Sweating, the body's natural response to overheating can be risky for people with heart disease. It removes not only water but also necessary minerals from the body, causing added stress on the heart, says the expert.

"Additionally, some medicines people take for heart disease remove fluid from the body, which increases their risk. This category includes diuretics and beta blockers. Some other common heart medicines taken to lower the blood pressure such as ACE inhibitors and calcium channel blockers change the way the body responds to the heat," says Dr Jain.

Drink more water

It is recommended that heart patients should continue taking their medications as prescribed and be aware that they may need to drink more water.

Exercise in early morning or evening

"It is recommended not to do strenuous exercise and if needed then time management is required to do exercises during cooler hours. If people experience any symptoms of heartbeat pacing or chest pain or excessive sweating then please see your cardiologist immediately," concludes Dr Jain.