How heatwaves can impact women's reproductive health; experts explain

Extreme heat can have a significant impact on women's reproductive health. Also known as heat wave, an extended period of extremely hot weather, can affect our physical as well as mental well-being. In women, such weather can cause menstrual irregularities, reduced fertility and exacerbate symptoms of conditions like endometriosis. Heat wave can especially be troublesome for expecting mothers as they are more at risk to get heat-related illnesses and these conditions can lead to complications in pregnancy from premature delivery, preeclampsia, to neural tube defects. (Also read: Delhiwale: The refugees of a record-breaking heatwave)

Extreme heat can have a negative impact on menstruation, fertility, pregnancy, and menopause (Shutterstock)

"Health burden of diseases due to increased heat are elevating as the average global temperature rises. Heat waves are becoming more frequent, intense and longer lasting. Heat wave conditions will occur on 50% of days during the warm season in many cities. Worldwide around 200 studies have documented that there are negative impacts of exposure to high ambient temperature on maternal and newborn health. The term extreme heat is used to denote heatwaves and high ambient temperatures to include full range of temperature patterns that may result in adverse health outcomes related to heat either directly or indirectly, says Dr Sapna Raina, Senior Consultant, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Robotic Surgery, Narayana Health City, Bangalore.

"Extreme heat can have a range of negative impacts on women's reproductive health, from menstrual irregularities to reduced fertility. The effects of heat on reproductive health are more pronounced in women who are pregnant or have underlying health conditions," says Dr Seema Sharma- Associate Director- Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Paras Health, Gurugram.

"Extreme heat can have a negative impact on menstruation, fertility, pregnancy, and menopause (in all stages of women's life). It has been documented that heat stress can alter the hormonal balance in the body and disrupt the menstrual cycle. This leads to irregular periods, heavier bleeding, and increased pain during menses (dysmenorrhoea). In extreme cases, heat stress can even lead to amenorrhea, or the absence of menstruation. The most immediate impact of extreme heat is dehydration. When the body becomes dehydrated, it can lead to a variety of health issues such as headaches, dizziness, and fatigue. Dehydration can also affect the reproductive system by reducing cervical mucus and thereby making it more difficult for sperm to reach the egg. This will impact negative for women to conceive and is responsible for fertility issues," says Dr Madhu Juneja, Senior consultant obgy Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Pune, Kalyani Nagar, MBBS MS (obgy) fellowship in infertility.

Irregular periods

"Firstly, prolonged exposure to high temperatures can lead to heat stress, causing dehydration, fatigue, and nausea. This can disrupt the menstrual cycle and cause irregular periods. Studies have shown that women who experience heat stress are more likely to have shorter menstrual cycles and heavier periods," says Dr Sharma.

Fertility issues

"Heat exposure can also decrease fertility in women. High temperatures can cause damage to the eggs, reduce their quality, and impair ovulation. Studies have shown that women who are exposed to extreme heat are more likely to experience fertility problems and have a reduced chance of conception," as per Dr Sharma.

Pregnancy complications

"Complications during pregnancy: Heatwaves can increase the risk of complications during pregnancy. Dehydration brought on by hot weather can cause preterm labour, premature birth, and low birth weight in infants. Pregnant women exposed to extreme heat may also face an increased risk of gestational diabetes, preeclampsia, and other pregnancy-related complications, which can have long-term health consequences for both the mother and the baby," says Dr Ritu Sethi, Director, The Aura Speciality Clinic, Gurgaon and Senior Consultant- Gynaecology, Cloud Nine Hospital, Gurgaon.

"Pregnant women are at a higher risk of heat-related illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke. These conditions can lead to complications in pregnancy, such as premature labour and delivery, preeclampsia, and neural tube defects," says Dr Sharma.

Mental health

"Extreme heat can also have significant mental health impacts on women's reproductive health. Heat-induced stress, anxiety, and sleep disturbances can affect women's mental well-being and overall reproductive health," says Dr Sethi.

Dr Sapna Raina suggests measures to avoid heat exposure

Drink plenty of water and take breaks in the shade or an air-conditioned area. Avoid hot working environments which do not provides adequate cooling breaks.

One working in a hot environment should consult doctor or talk to workplace safety officer to find out how to reduce exposure to heat or risk of heat exhaustion.

Dr Madhu Juneja adds more preventive tips for women:

Avoid strenuous activity during the peak heat hours and seek medical attention if heat stroke occurs.

Pregnant women should be particularly vigilant about staying cool and hydrated and should seek medical attention if they experience any symptoms of heat stress.

