How to choose the right turmeric powder, ways to consume it on empty stomach

Turmeric has been a part of Indian diet since time immemorial. From being used in curries to medicinal preparations, turmeric has been strongly recommended by Ayurveda to keep inflammation at bay and supply body with the necessary antioxidants. Turmeric has an active ingredient called curcumin which lends the spice such powerful properties. No wonder turmeric shots or turmeric latte have been fast becoming popular all over the world and not just India. Turmeric is also beneficial in arthritis, anxiety, muscle soreness after exercise and kidney health. (See pics: The best turmeric in the world is found in this Indian state, here’s all you need to know about the Lakadong turmeric)

How to choose the correct turmeric powder

Turmeric can be easily incorporated into our daily diet by using its powder (Pixabay)

Turmeric can be easily incorporated into our daily diet by using its powder in curries, veggies, cheelas, poha, soup, milk among others. It is important to choose the right turmeric powder that can effectively reduce inflammation and provide other benefits of curcumin.

Nutritionist Avantii Deshpaande in her recent Instagram post shares that one should go for the turmeric with deep yellow colour for getting high curcumin. Such turmeric has 7% curcumin instead of 3%, which is better for health.

Benefits of turmeric

Avantii also lists many benefits of turmeric:

Powerful anti-inflammatory: Curcumin, the active component in turmeric, can help combat inflammation in the body.

Boost your immunity: Curcumin can support a healthy immune system, and helps one stay strong and protected.

Cognitive wellness: Turmeric also provides potential cognitive benefits including improved memory and brain function.

Heart health support: Curcumin may also contribute to a healthy heart by promoting cardiovascular well-being.

Joint comfort: Curcumin can alleviate joint pain and support overall joint health and mobility.

Antioxidant powerhouse: Curcumin has antioxidant properties and plays an important role in fighting oxidative stress.

Digestive harmony: Curcumin may also help support a healthy digestive system and alleviate digestive discomfort.

Overall well-being: Curcumin provides holistic benefits that contribute to your overall health and vitality.

Ways to add turmeric powder in the diet

Add 1/2 tsp to glass of water and drink on empty stomach

Add 1/2 tsp turmeric powder to almond or cow's milk

Add 1/2 tsp of turmeric powder to virgin coconut oil/ghee. Consume on empty stomach

