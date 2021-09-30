How to get pregnant with PCOS: Tips by gynaecologist

Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), is a hormonal condition affecting close to 5 million women in India and is one of the most common causes of infertility in women. However, the condition can be managed by making some lifestyle changes like good diet and exercise, while some may also require certain medications. Dr. Madhuri Roy, Gynaecologist & IVF Consultant, founder, and managing director of Conceive IVF, Pune Lifestyle and Fertility Treatment Options for PCOS suggests some tips for the women suffering from PCOS.

Weight loss to restart ovulation

Losing weight can help women with PCOS conceive as studies have found that shedding kilos could help normalise the ovulation process. "Many women with PCOS struggle with obesity. This is because PCOS negatively affects our insulin metabolism, which can, in turn, cause weight gain. One of the main reasons women with PCOS can’t conceive is they don’t ovulate regularly. According to a research, losing 5% to 10% of current weight may be enough to jump-start menstrual cycles," says Dr Roy.

Healthy diet and exercise

A combination of low-carb and nutrient-rich diet and regular exercise is helpful in managing symptoms of PCOS. "Eating a healthy diet is important for women with PCOS. This is partially due to the higher risk of becoming overweight, and partially due to their bodies’ trouble with insulin regulation," says Dr Roy.

Avoid junk food

Junk food and processed food are best to be avoided if you want to avoid PCOS related complications. Further, PCOS patients can have bigger breakfast and smaller dinner, include more protein and greens in the diet, take complex carbs etc.

In one study, a combination of regular brisk walking and eating a healthier diet improved menstrual cycle regularity by 50%.

Medications

Some people with PCOS will need medications to treat the condition or to help them conceive. "Metformin for those who are insulin-resistant can help you conceive. It helps promote weight loss, restart regular menstrual cycle, improve the effectiveness of some fertility drugs, reduce the rate of miscarriage among other benefits. Clomid is another common fertility that can help women with PCOS conceive while Letrozole may also be recommended for restarting ovulation," says Dr Roy.

"If Clomid or letrozole are not successful, the next step is injectable fertility drugs or gonadotropins. Gonadotropins are the hormones FSH, LH, or a combination of the two.Your doctor may suggest gonadotropins with an IUI (intrauterine insemination) procedure. IUI involves placing specially washed semen directly into the uterus via a catheter," she adds.

Fertility procedures

"If gonadotropins with IUI are not successful, the next step is IVF (in vitro fertilization) or IVM (in vitro maturation). Some women may also require an egg donor but not very commonly unless there are additional fertility issues, like advanced age. However, women who have had procedures such as ovarian drilling or ovarian wedge resection to treat PCOS may have lower ovarian reserves. In this case, an egg donor may be necessary. This is one reason why surgical treatment for PCOS is not recommended," says Dr Roy.

