How to protect aging skin? Study reveals ideal shower routine for adults over 65

Many older adults struggle to find a shower routine that keeps them clean without drying their skin out. A lot of people feel torn - wanting to stay fresh but also trying to avoid that tight, itchy feeling that hits later in the day. Skin past 65 does not behave the way it used to. It holds less water, makes fewer protective lipids, and thins enough that irritation lingers longer. A routine that felt perfectly normal at 45 can suddenly feel harsh. How often adults over 65 should shower, study finds(Unsplash)

Hot water strips the natural oils fast. Strong cleansers scrape at the surface. Hard scrubbing leaves micro-damage that older skin cannot bounce back from as easily. Midlandscarcentre notes that the shins, forearms, and feet take the biggest hit, and that is usually where cracks begin.

So what is the right shower schedule?

According to French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM), the solution is surprisingly simple: most people over 65 stay clean and comfortable with a shower every other day, not daily and not weekly. On off-days, a focused wash of the areas that actually need attention does the job without drowning the skin in water and soap.

Activity, heat, and medical issues shift things. If you garden in summer, move a lot, or manage incontinence, you will need more targeted care. Quiet days in cool, dry weather might call for even gentler routines. The idea is to keep hygiene high while preserving the oils that aging skin relies on.

How to clean well on non-shower days

INSERM recommends a quick, precise routine: rinse your face with lukewarm water, use a mild cleanser only when you have worn sunscreen, clean the underarms and groin with a soft cloth and a gentle wash, and wash the feet carefully so moisture doesn’t sit between the toes. Change underwear and socks daily. Pick breathable fabrics. Use deodorant after a targeted wash and stick to alcohol-free if your skin tingles.

Bathroom safety matters too. INSERM stresses grab bars, a stable shower seat, a rubber mat, brighter lighting, and keeping towels and products at elbow height so you’re not bending too far. Short showers help, but safety gear keeps you steady.

Products that protect aging skin

Lukewarm water. Fewer than ten minutes. Pat dry. Moisturise right away. INSERM points to fragrance-free cleansers with mild acidity and creams with ceramides, glycerin, or petrolatum. Skip gritty scrubs. Pay extra attention to the legs and feet. If arthritis makes reaching tricky, a long-handled sponge works. For diabetes, drying between toes becomes non-negotiable.

When irritation sticks around, when odour returns fast, or when dizziness hits in the bathroom, INSERM advises getting professional guidance.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.