HT Health Talk: Science-backed food swaps for midnight cravings, afternoon energy slumps and desk snacking to protect body clock

Find yourself staring into the open fridge at 1am, wondering if that slice of cake will sabotage your health goals? You’re definitely not alone. Between 3 pm post-lunch brain fog, long shift hours, and those mid-meal snacks, maintaining high energy without ruining your sleep or gut health can feel like an absolute balancing act. Also read | HT Health Talk: Bengaluru dietician answers all your burning questions about the right food for weight loss

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Welcome back to HT Health Talk – this week, we’re busting the biggest late-night diet myths and helping you fix your workday energy slumps. Edwina Raj, head of services, clinical nutrition and dietetics at Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru, is here to give you the ultimate expert cheat code.

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From smart midnight craving swaps like roasted makhana to calculating your exact caffeine cutoff window — she shared all the practical, science-backed hacks you need to protect your body clock, manage desk cravings, and fuel your day or night shift like a pro.

1. What are the healthiest snack options for late-night or 1 am cravings that don't cause weight gain or acidity?

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{{^usCountry}} Healthy late-night snacks should be light, nutritious and easy to digest. Options include a small bowl of oats, a banana, plain yoghurt, a handful of almonds or roasted makhana. Those who prefer savoury snacks can choose lightly roasted chana. Avoid deep-fried foods, spicy snacks, chocolates and large meals, as these may trigger acidity or disturb sleep. Weight gain depends more on total daily calorie intake than on the timing of a single snack. Eat only when hungry, control portion sizes, and avoid lying down immediately after eating. People with frequent acid reflux should avoid eating within 3 hours of bedtime. 2. What causes afternoon brain fog and energy slumps after lunch, and how can it be prevented? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Healthy late-night snacks should be light, nutritious and easy to digest. Options include a small bowl of oats, a banana, plain yoghurt, a handful of almonds or roasted makhana. Those who prefer savoury snacks can choose lightly roasted chana. Avoid deep-fried foods, spicy snacks, chocolates and large meals, as these may trigger acidity or disturb sleep. Weight gain depends more on total daily calorie intake than on the timing of a single snack. Eat only when hungry, control portion sizes, and avoid lying down immediately after eating. People with frequent acid reflux should avoid eating within 3 hours of bedtime. 2. What causes afternoon brain fog and energy slumps after lunch, and how can it be prevented? {{/usCountry}}

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Afternoon brain fog and tiredness can result from the body's natural circadian rhythm, inadequate sleep, dehydration or a heavy lunch. Meals rich in refined carbohydrates and added sugar may also contribute to fluctuations in blood glucose levels. To prevent energy slumps, choose balanced meals containing whole grains, vegetables, protein and healthy fats. Include dal, beans, curd, paneer or eggs to improve protein intake. Drink enough water throughout the day and take a short walk after lunch. Avoid overeating and excessive caffeine. Maintaining a regular sleep schedule is equally important. Persistent or severe fatigue may require medical evaluation for conditions such as anaemia, diabetes or thyroid disorders.

3. What is the ideal meal timing schedule for people working night shifts?

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Night-shift workers should aim to maintain consistent meal timings while avoiding heavy meals during the biological night. A balanced meal before the shift can provide sustained energy. Around midnight, choose a light snack such as fruit, yoghurt, nuts or roasted chana if hungry. If another meal is necessary, keep it small and easy to digest. Avoid large, oily meals between midnight and early morning, when digestion and glucose regulation may be less efficient. After the shift, have a light breakfast if needed before sleeping. Individual schedules can vary depending on shift hours and appetite. Regular meal timings, adequate hydration and sufficient sleep are essential for overall health. Also read | Skipping meals, ignoring sleep and relying on low-fat products: 5 seemingly healthy habits that could be quietly harming your heart health

4. How late can coffee or tea be consumed during the day without affecting sleep later?

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Caffeine can remain in the body for several hours, making it difficult to fall asleep even when consumed in the afternoon or evening. Its average half-life is approximately four to six hours, although this varies between individuals. A practical guideline is to stop consuming coffee, strong tea, and energy drinks at least 6 to 8 hours before bedtime. People who are sensitive to caffeine may need a longer gap. For example, someone planning to sleep at 10 pm should ideally avoid caffeine after 2–4 pm. Night-shift workers should calculate this window according to their daytime sleep schedule. Herbal infusions without caffeine are alternatives, provided they suit individual health needs.

5. What simple habits help protect and reset the body clock during rotating or night shifts?

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Protecting the body clock requires a consistent sleep routine, appropriate light exposure and regular meal timings. Night-shift workers can use bright light during the earlier part of their shift to support alertness, while reducing light exposure on the journey home when practical and safe. A dark, quiet and cool bedroom helps improve daytime sleep. Blackout curtains and eye masks can be useful. Keep sleep and wake times as consistent as possible, including between shifts when feasible. Eat balanced meals and avoid heavy food close to sleep. During rotating shifts, gradual adjustments to sleep timing may help. Avoid driving when sleepy, and seek medical advice if shift-related sleep difficulties persist.

Impulse snacking often comes from boredom, stress or habit — not real hunger. (Unsplash)

6. What are effective ways to control impulse snacking while working at a desk all day?

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Impulse snacking often develops from boredom, stress, habit or easy access to food rather than physical hunger. Start by eating balanced meals that include protein, fibre, and healthy fats to help you feel full. Keep nutritious snacks such as fruit, nuts or roasted chana available, but portion them into small containers instead of eating directly from large packets. Keep biscuits, sweets and fried snacks out of immediate reach. Drink water regularly and take short movement breaks during long desk hours. Before reaching for food, pause and check whether you are hungry, thirsty or simply bored. Avoid skipping meals, as this can increase cravings later. Mindful eating and regular meal timings can support better appetite control.

7. Does eating heavy meals late at night affect metabolism and digestion differently than eating them during the day?

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Yes, meal timing can influence how the body processes food. Circadian rhythms regulate insulin sensitivity, glucose metabolism and digestive functions, and these processes may be less efficient during the biological night. Eating large meals late at night may therefore lead to higher post-meal blood glucose levels in some people. Heavy meals close to bedtime can also worsen acid reflux, bloating and discomfort. However, eating at night does not automatically cause weight gain; overall calorie intake, food quality, activity and sleep also matter. Choose lighter meals during late-night hours, avoid frequent overeating and allow two to three hours between a substantial meal and bedtime whenever possible. Also read | Working in night shifts may increase cancer risk, reveals study

8. What nutrients or food combinations give long-lasting energy during long shifts without sugar or extra caffeine?

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Long-lasting energy comes from combining complex carbohydrates, protein, fibre and healthy fats. Whole grains such as oats, ragi and whole-wheat roti provide carbohydrates, while dal, beans, chickpeas, paneer, curd and eggs supply protein. Nuts and seeds contribute healthy fats and additional nutrients. For example, vegetable poha with peanuts, oats with yoghurt, or whole-wheat roti with dal and vegetables can make balanced meals. Fruit paired with nuts is a practical snack between meals. Iron, vitamin B12 and other nutrients are also important for normal energy metabolism. Drink water regularly and eat at consistent intervals. Avoid relying on sugary snacks, which may provide only short-lived energy.

9. How does hydration affect brain fog and fatigue during long work hours?

Hydration plays an important role in maintaining concentration, alertness and physical performance. Even mild dehydration can contribute to tiredness, headaches and difficulty concentrating, particularly during long shifts or in hot environments. Drink water regularly rather than waiting until you feel very thirsty. Keep a water bottle at your desk and take frequent sips throughout the day. Water-rich foods, including cucumber, watermelon and oranges, can also contribute to fluid intake. Fluid requirements vary according to body size, activity, temperature and medical conditions. People with kidney or heart conditions who have been advised to restrict fluids should follow their doctor's guidance. Persistent brain fog despite adequate hydration warrants further assessment.

10. What helps the body relax and get quality sleep immediately after a late-night shift?

After a late-night shift, the priority is to reduce stimulation and create a comfortable sleep environment. Keep the bedroom dark, quiet and cool, using blackout curtains or an eye mask if needed. Avoid caffeine for at least six to eight hours before the intended sleep time, and limit bright light and screen exposure before bed. If hungry, choose a small, easily digestible snack rather than a heavy meal. A warm shower, gentle stretching, slow breathing or a short relaxation routine may help the body unwind. Maintain a consistent sleep schedule and allow seven to nine hours of sleep for most adults. Avoid alcohol as a sleep aid, as it can disrupt sleep quality. Persistent insomnia or excessive daytime sleepiness should be discussed with a healthcare professional.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.