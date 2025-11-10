Infant botulism outbreak in US: Symptoms every parent should watch for after baby formula call

Infant botulism, a rare illness that affects children below 1 year of age, is in the spotlight after at least 13 infants were hospitalised following consumption of an infant formula, in the US. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on November 8 that illnesses linked to contaminated baby formula from specific lots of ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula, were reported in 10 US states. While there have been no reported deaths connected to this issue, the recall affects specific lots of powdered formula. Infant botulism outbreak tied to recalled formula in 10 US states!(Adobe Stock)

What is infant botulism?

Infant botulism is a serious but rare illness. It occurs when babies under one year old consume food contaminated with spores from the bacterium Clostridium botulinum. “After babies swallow these spores, they can grow in their intestines and create potent toxins. Symptoms usually start with constipation. This can lead to problems with feeding, a weak or changed cry, and a clear loss of muscle tone,” Dr Prashanth Gowda, Paediatrician and Neonatologist at Motherhood Hospital, tells Health Shots.

Other symptoms include:

Poor feeding habits

Loss of head control

Difficulty swallowing

If not treated quickly, the condition can lead to flaccid paralysis, which may cause breathing problems and require a long hospital stay. The FDA warns that botulism can be deadly. "Parents should act quickly if they notice any signs or symptoms in their baby after the baby has consumed possibly contaminated formula", shares the paediatrician.

What should parents do?

If you have purchased ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula with the recalled lot numbers – 206VABP/251261P2 (Use by 01 Dec 2026) and 206VABP/251131P2 (Use by 01 Dec 2026) - dispose it off or return it to the store where you made the purchase.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends washing any surfaces or items that may have come into contact with the formula with hot, soapy water or in a dishwasher.

If your child has taken the affected formula and shows signs of botulism, get medical help right away. The CDC advises keeping a close eye on your child, as symptoms may not appear for weeks. If doctors suspect a patient may have contracted botulism from the contaminated formula, they should call 510-231-7600 for assistance. Quick action is required in these situations, so it’s important to remain vigilant.

ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula accounts for approximately 1% of all infant formula sales in the US, according to CDC. This situation has sparked a conversation about baby formulas and safety standards. Ensuring food safety for vulnerable groups, particularly infants, is required. It raises questions about how products are checked before they are sold and how quickly responses happen to health risks.

As a result of this incident, conversations about baby nutrition and feeding practices are likely to resurface. Parents may look for alternative feeding options or explore different brands to ensure they are using safe and healthy products for their babies.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)