Mohali: Man to spend 7 years in jail for kidnapping infant daughter

A 22-year-old man who had kidnapped his 11-month-old daughter in July 2022 has been sentenced to seven-year rigorous imprisonment by a Mohali court. According to case files, Akash’s wife Rinki, a resident of Trivedi Camp, Mubarakpur, Mohali, had alerted the police that he fled from home after threatening to kill their daughter, Ishika. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The convict, Akash, hails from Kalyanpur village in Budhana tehsil, Muzaffarnagar district, Uttar Pradesh.

The court awarded him seven-year rigorous jail and slapped a fine of ₹10,000 under Section 364 (kidnapping in order to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. If the fine is not paid, he will undergo an additional six months of imprisonment.

He was also handed five-year rigorous jail under Section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under 12 years by a parent) of IPC. As per court directions, both sentences will run concurrently.

Following the complaint, a case was registered at the Dera Bassi police station on July 14, 2022.

A search operation was launched along the Ghaggar river under the supervision of ASI Rajinder Kumar and SI Kulwant Singh, leading to the accused’s arrest.

Over three years later, based on the CCTV footage and his confession, the court found Akash guilty of kidnapping and committing acts that endangered the child’s life.