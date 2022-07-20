Intermittent fasting: Nutritionist on tips to make fasting easier and healthier

Intermittent fasting is a diet plan where you eat during specific hours while fasting for the rest. This kind of fasting can help one lose kilos and delay onset of chronic diseases like diabetes, heart ailments and blood pressure. However, experts warn it is not for everyone and one must go for such diets only on advise of their doctors. (Also read: Nutritionist on 4 reasons why intermittent fasting can be harmful for women)

Intermittent fasting works because not eating for long durations can lead to a metabolic switch and help burn fat more efficiently and manage blood sugar levels. Research also shows that going on such a diet plan can reduce inflammatory markers and works on lowering LDL cholesterol.

"Intermittent fasting is a popular eating practise that involves not consuming or severely limiting your food intake for short periods of time. This fasting strategy has been connected to a variety of potential health benefits, including short-term increases in human hormone growth (HGH) and alterations in gene expression. Such effects have been related to increased longevity and a lower risk of disease. People who fast on a regular basis frequently want to shed weight or live a healthier, longer life," writes nutritionist Bhakti Kapoor in her latest Instagram post.

Kapoor says for optimum health, one should keep in mind certain things before starting the fast and while breaking one.

"Before you fast, make sure your last meal is high in protein and low in sugar, so that it doesn't activate the cravings center in your brain and your fast is easier. Break your fast with vegetables, and then eat your protein, fats, starches and sugars. Don't break the fast with anything sweet," says the nutritionist.

She also suggested tips to make your intermittent fasting easier:

- Begin with a revised schedule.

- Keep yourself hydrated.

- Eat slowly and mindfully during your eating window.

- Plan ahead of time wholesome, nutritious meals.

- Make your meals ahead of time.

- Your evening meal should have a good balance of protein, fibre and good fats.

