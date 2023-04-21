Is adding baking soda to your dosa batter harmful for health? What experts say

Baking soda is often used as a leavening agent in baking goods such as cakes, muffins, breads and cookies and also in making dosa, idli, dhokla for speeding up fermentation and raising batters. Alternatively, Eno, an over-the-counter antacid brand is also used for the same purpose. Considering both baking soda and Eno work very quickly in raising batters, they are frequently used by chefs and home cooks for food preparations. But is it healthy to use them frequently in your recipes? Nutritionist Juhi Kapoor in her recent Instagram post warned about the excess use of baking soda or Eno in food batters as its prolonged and excessive usage can be detrimental to health. (Also read: Food blogger's Korean dosa with noodles and cheese has appalled the internet)

"Soda bicarb is alkaline in nature and alters the alkalinity of blood (increases Blood PH). The blood ph is controlled in a very tight range in the body through bodily processes. But with any change in this ph - body may suffer severe illnesses. Increase in alkalinity can result in metabolic alkalosis - which may impact kidney function and result in fluid retention in the body. In the long run, this can cause renal failure and other chronic diseases. Further, sodium bicarbonate can impact body metabolism and muscle physiology," says Kapoor in her post.

"If we talk of soda it's called sodium bicarbonate. So, occasionally one can have this in a small amount taking half a teaspoon. But too much on a daily basis is harmful because as per WHO the sodium consumption is restricted. Same goes for Eno, it is a fruit salt with 60% sodium. So, Eno is better than soda if we add it to cheela, idli or cake rather than adding pure soda. But Eno should also be taken occasionally and not on a daily basis because that can increase blood pressure, people use it as antacid so, a small amount occasionally say not more than 5gm to be taken at a time which can be added in cheela and others is fine but not on regular basis," says Jyoti Khaniojh, Nutrition and Dietetics, Max Hospital Patparganj.

"Eno a fruit salt or soda is commonly used in baking and in variety of food preparations like Idli, dhoklas, pancakes etc. Soda or Eno is used to add fluffiness and softness to the food. This when used extensively may have long term effects. It may not be good enough to take it on regular basis. People with kidney, liver or heart disease must avoid using it in the diet. Sodium restriction is recommended for people suffering with kidney, liver and heart disease. Excess sodium may lead to fluid overload in the body in such conditions. Thus, avoiding the use may be the best choice. Sodium bicarbonate is a salt that breaks down to form sodium and bicarbonate. This might increase the sodium levels in the blood which can cause an effect on the blood pressure. People with high blood pressure must avoid using soda in the diet," says Nutrition Priya Palan.

Sonia Bakshi, Nutritionist and Founder DtF discusses the side effects of excessive use of baking soda or Eno in food.

1. The most common side effect of consuming Eno regularly is high blood pressure or hypertension. Eno contains sodium bicarbonate that can increase blood pressure.

2. All antacids weaken the immune function. They increase the risk of bacterial infections and allergic reactions.

3. In some cases, consumption of regular antacids like Eno can also cause renal failure and other chronic diseases.

4. Soda has no nutritional value. Moreover, it has phosphoric acid that interacts with stomach acid, slows digestion and blocks nutrient absorption. When we're unable to digest food properly regularly, it leads to severe weakness and fatigue.

5. Soda consumption leads to the pancreas producing insulin. Within a span of 15 to 20 minutes, blood sugar levels spike and the liver responds to the insulin by turning sugar into fat.

6. Phosphoric acid in soda can take a toll on the bones. Soda consumption interferes with the body’s ability to absorb calcium and can lead to conditions such as osteoporosis.

It is always better to prepare batter a day in advance and leave it to ferment overnight, so as to avoid usage of Eno/soda in food.

Nutritionist Juhi Kapoor shares alternative that will help you raise batters.

1) Salt helps to give a little raise to batters.

2) Use fermentation for giving natural raise to dosa/idli/dhokla.

3) For cakes you can make use of eggs or flax gel to give the raise.

4) Use yeast as a raising agent for bakery products.

5) Can prepare sourdough bakery products too.

