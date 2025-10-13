Is hair wash at salon safe? Study reveals risk of this rare stroke

Hair washing at the salon is one of the most recommended steps before a haircut. It provides a thorough cleanse, removes dirt and makes it easier for the stylist to shape your hair accurately. In hindsight, barring the utility, it's also very relaxing. Exercise caution when you are getting your hair washed at a salon. (Picture credit: Freepik)

But a study identified a type of stroke that hair washing at a salon can trigger. The study published in May 2025 in The American Journal of Emergency Medicine called it Beauty Parlor Stroke Syndrome (BPSS.)

What is Beauty Parlor Stroke Syndrome (BPSS)?

Shampooing at the salon is a lengthy step, and the neck is bent backwards and rests on the hard surface of the basin. (Picture credit: Generated by Grok)

Often, hairwashing at a salon involves tilting the neck backwards onto the basin for long intervals. The researchers called this neck hyperextension. This awkward posture itself is the culprit. The study revealed that it can compress or even tear the vertebral arteries in the neck. These supply blood to the brain, and when the arteries are impacted by this posture, there's a disruption in blood flow, which triggers a stroke. Although it is BPSS is rare, the consequences can be very severe.

What are the symptoms?

The symptoms after hairwash include dizziness, blurred vision, headache, nausea, loss of balance, slurred speech and weakness on one side of the body. The researchers urged salon professionals to be careful and position the neck safely during hair washes. Moreover, the warning extends to people with vascular issues and pre-existing neck concerns.

This is also a big reality check for salon goers to communicate with their hairstylist and salon professionals if they are uncomfortable. Doing so significantly reduces the risk of complications.

As per People's report, a woman in 2014 experienced this rare stroke. Elizabeth Smith suffered a stroke two weeks after getting a hairwash, when her neck was hyperextended. Her left eye's vision was impaired, and she experienced loss of motor skills in her left hand.

So while hairwashing is routine, it is the position of your neck that requires your close attention. When it is tilted too far backwards into the sink, it not only cramps up your neck but also affects the vital arteries.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.