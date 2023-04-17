Is intermittent fasting good or bad for your liver? Expert answers

Intermittent fasting (IF) has become a popular diet trend among wellness enthusiasts as the eating pattern has been found to be beneficial for managing blood sugar levels, blood pressure, cholesterol among a host of other advantages. Many celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Bharti Singh, Varun Dhawan and Malaika Arora have lost oodles of weight by doing intermittent fasting. According to John Hopkins Medicine, intermittent fasting works by prolonging the period when your body has burned through the calories consumed during your last meal and begins burning fat. There are different types of intermittent fasting from 5:2 approach that involves eating regularly five days a week and restricting calorie intake for the remaining days. 16/8 fasting involves eating for eight hours and fasting for 16. (Also read: Intermittent fasting: Nutritionist on tips to make fasting easier and healthier)

Intermittent fasting is a popular eating pattern that has gained significant attention in recent years due to its potential health benefits. (Shutterstock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Intermittent fasting is a popular eating pattern that has gained significant attention in recent years due to its potential health benefits. This eating pattern involves alternating periods of fasting and eating, with many people using it as a tool for weight loss, improved metabolism, and better overall health. While intermittent fasting has several potential benefits, it is essential to consider how this eating pattern can affect your liver health," says Dr. Amit Miglani - Director & HOD - Gastroenterology, Asian Hospital Faridabad.

How intermittent fasting affects liver health

"The liver is an essential organ that performs several critical functions, including detoxification, metabolism, and energy production. When you fast, your liver is responsible for breaking down stored glycogen to produce glucose to fuel your body. The liver also plays a crucial role in ketone production during fasting, which is a primary source of energy for the brain and other organs. However, prolonged fasting can have negative effects on liver health, leading to potential complications," says Dr Miglani.

IF reduces risk of fatty liver disease

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Intermittent fasting can help reduce risk of fatty liver disease by promoting weight loss.

"Fatty liver disease occurs when there is excess fat accumulation in the liver, leading to inflammation and damage. While fatty liver disease is often associated with excessive alcohol consumption, it can also occur due to high-calorie diets and sedentary lifestyles. Studies have found that intermittent fasting may help reduce the risk of developing the fatty liver disease by promoting weight loss and reducing inflammation," says the expert.

IF may relieve elevated liver enzymes

Elevated levels of liver enzymes are often a sign of liver damage or disease. Several studies have found that intermittent fasting can reduce liver enzymes, indicating improved liver health. This may be because intermittent fasting reduces oxidative stress and inflammation, which can lead to liver damage.

Cons of intermittent fasting for liver health

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, it is important to note that intermittent fasting may not be suitable for everyone, particularly those with pre-existing liver conditions.

"If you have liver disease, speaking with your doctor before trying intermittent fasting or any other dietary changes is essential. Additionally, it is crucial to maintain a healthy diet during the eating periods of intermittent fasting to ensure that your liver is getting the nutrients it needs to function correctly," says Dr Miglani.

"Intermittent fasting can have both positive and negative effects on liver health. While it may help reduce the risk of fatty liver disease and improve liver enzymes, it is important to approach this eating pattern with caution, particularly if you have pre-existing liver conditions. As with any dietary change, it's essential to speak with your doctor before trying intermittent fasting to ensure it's safe and suitable for your needs," concludes the expert.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON