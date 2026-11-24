While several lifestyle and environmental factors contribute to pancreatic cancer development, family history and inherited genetic mutations can also play an important role in determining an individual's risk of developing it. Approximately 5–10% of pancreatic cancer cases are believed to have a hereditary component. However, estimates may vary depending on the population and the criteria used.

"In some families, specific genetic mutations are passed from one generation to another, increasing the likelihood of developing pancreatic cancer", Dr Anindya Mukherjee, Senior Consultant, Medical Oncology, ShardaCare - Healthcity tells Health Shots.

Certain inherited conditions, including Lynch syndrome, Peutz-Jeghers syndrome and hereditary pancreatitis, are also associated with an increased risk of pancreatic cancer.

Can genetic diseases be transmitted from one person to another?

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For instance, if an individual's parent, sibling or child has had the disease, their risk may be higher than that of someone without such a family history. The concern increases further when two or more close relatives on the same side of the family have been diagnosed, particularly if cases have occurred across successive generations or at a relatively young age. However, having one affected relative does not automatically mean that a person carries an inherited mutation.

What cancers are genetic?

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Certain genetic mutations can increase the likelihood of developing other cancers, including breast, ovarian, prostate and colorectal cancers. Therefore, a family history involving multiple types of cancer may sometimes indicate an underlying inherited cancer syndrome. This is why doctors consider the broader family cancer history rather than looking at pancreatic cancer cases in isolation.

What is the genetic test for pancreatic cancer?

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Doctors may recommend genetic testing for people diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, irrespective of their family history, to identify potentially inherited mutations. Testing may also be advised for healthy individuals with a strong family history or a known pathogenic mutation in the family. A genetic counsellor helps assess the individual's risk, explain the implications of test results and guide decisions regarding screening and preventive care. It is important to distinguish between a pathogenic mutation, which is known to increase cancer risk, and a variant of uncertain significance, which cannot currently be considered a confirmed risk factor.

For individuals identified as being at high risk, doctors may recommend specialised surveillance programmes. Depending on the genetic mutation and family history, monitoring may involve MRI/MRCP (Magnetic Resonance Cholangiopancreatography) or endoscopic ultrasound (EUS).

Surveillance is generally recommended through specialised high-risk clinics, often beginning around the age of 50 or 10 years before the youngest pancreatic cancer diagnosis in the family.

However, the starting age varies according to the inherited condition and individual risk profile. Routine screening is not recommended for the general population because of the disease's relatively low incidence and the limitations of available screening methods.

Apart from inherited factors, smoking, obesity, long-standing chronic pancreatitis, diabetes and increasing age can also influence pancreatic cancer risk. Individuals should maintain a healthy weight, avoid tobacco, limit alcohol consumption and seek medical evaluation for unexplained symptoms such as persistent abdominal or back pain, unexplained weight loss, and jaundice.

Ultimately, family history should be viewed as an important risk indicator rather than a definitive prediction. Understanding inherited genetic factors, identifying high-risk individuals and ensuring appropriate genetic counselling and surveillance can help improve the chances of detecting pancreatic cancer at an earlier, more treatable stage.

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{{^usCountry}} (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.) {{/usCountry}}