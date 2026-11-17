Gio Benitez, ABC News correspondent and Good Morning America Sunday co-anchor, has opened up about his recent diagnosis of coronary artery disease, revealing that the news left him frightened because of his family's long history of heart disease. Gio Benitez’s (R) diagnosis shows how genetics can contribute to coronary artery disease even in people who exercise and eat well. (Getty Images via AFP)

The 41-year-old journalist told People magazine that heart problems have affected several generations of his family, making his own diagnosis particularly difficult to process. Despite maintaining a healthy lifestyle, exercising regularly and avoiding several common risk factors, medical testing revealed a concerning level of calcium buildup in his coronary arteries.

Benitez said the diagnosis was a wake-up call and highlighted how inherited risk factors can influence heart health, even in people who appear to be in excellent physical condition.

“It shocked me because I feel totally fine — I eat right, I exercise, I do all the right things.”

Gio Benitez opens up about family history of heart disease Speaking about his family's medical history, Benitez revealed that heart disease has claimed the lives of relatives and affected others at a relatively young age.

His grandmother died of a heart attack at 61, while an aunt and two uncles also experienced heart attacks when they were young.

Given this history, Benitez said his coronary artery disease diagnosis was “surprising” and “really scary”.

“I actually had panic attacks every night for about a week after I heard,” Benitez, 41, told People.

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A calcium scan revealed hidden heart disease Benitez's diagnosis followed a recommendation from ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Tara Narula, a practicing cardiologist.

About a year ago, Narula reviewed his medical history while working on a heart health segment. Considering his family's history of cardiovascular disease, she suggested that he undergo a coronary artery calcium (CAC) scan.

However, his demanding professional schedule caused him to postpone the test. He eventually underwent the scan a few weeks ago, and the results revealed a high calcium score.

A coronary artery calcium scan is a noninvasive imaging test that uses a specialized CT scan to detect calcium deposits in the walls of the coronary arteries. These deposits are an indicator of calcified plaque, which can contribute to the narrowing and hardening of arteries.

The test produces a numerical score that helps doctors assess the presence and extent of calcified plaque and evaluate a person's risk of future cardiovascular events.

A higher score generally indicates a greater burden of coronary artery calcification, although the result must be interpreted alongside age, medical history and other risk factors.