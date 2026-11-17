Five passengers and crew members were injured after a JetBlue flight encountered turbulence shortly before landing at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida on Tuesday morning. A JetBlue flight from Puerto Rico landed safely in Florida after turbulence injured or affected five people on board. (Getty Images via AFP)

Flight 1717 was travelling from Ponce, Puerto Rico, when it experienced turbulence during its approach to the airport. Despite the incident, the aircraft landed safely at around 6:58 a.m. and taxied to Terminal 3, where emergency responders were waiting.

Emergency crews assess injured people Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue said it received an alert about possible injuries shortly before 6:30 a.m. Emergency personnel assessed those on board and identified five people who had either sustained injuries or needed medical evaluation.

“The aircraft landed safely at approximately 6:58 a.m. and proceeded to Terminal 3, where Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel were standing by to evaluate those reporting injuries,” the department said, as per The Guardian. “Fire rescue personnel identified five individuals reporting injuries or requiring evaluation.”

The injured people declined offers to be taken to nearby hospitals, according to fire rescue officials. Authorities also confirmed that there was no reported structural damage to the aircraft.

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JetBlue confirms turbulence incident JetBlue acknowledged the incident in a statement to CNN, confirming that Flight 1717 encountered turbulence and that medical personnel examined passengers and members of the crew.

“The safety of our customers and crewmembers remains our top priority,” the airline said.

Thunderstorms may have contributed to turbulence Weather conditions in the region may have contributed to the rough flight. CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller said thunderstorms were present over Turks and Caicos and the southern Bahamas on Tuesday morning, areas the aircraft may have passed through.

“Other aircraft in the area have been reporting light to moderate turbulence,” Miller said, adding that the storms reached altitudes of up to 46,000 feet. He noted that pilots would generally attempt to avoid the most intense storm activity.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue reported no additional turbulence-related injury calls involving other flights arriving at the Fort Lauderdale airport that morning.