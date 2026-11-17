JetBlue flight suffers severe turbulence before landing at Fort Lauderdale airport; five people injured
Five people aboard JetBlue Flight 1717 were injured or needed evaluation after turbulence during the approach to Fort Lauderdale.
Five passengers and crew members were injured after a JetBlue flight encountered turbulence shortly before landing at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida on Tuesday morning.
Flight 1717 was travelling from Ponce, Puerto Rico, when it experienced turbulence during its approach to the airport. Despite the incident, the aircraft landed safely at around 6:58 a.m. and taxied to Terminal 3, where emergency responders were waiting.
Emergency crews assess injured people
Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue said it received an alert about possible injuries shortly before 6:30 a.m. Emergency personnel assessed those on board and identified five people who had either sustained injuries or needed medical evaluation.
“The aircraft landed safely at approximately 6:58 a.m. and proceeded to Terminal 3, where Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel were standing by to evaluate those reporting injuries,” the department said, as per The Guardian. “Fire rescue personnel identified five individuals reporting injuries or requiring evaluation.”
The injured people declined offers to be taken to nearby hospitals, according to fire rescue officials. Authorities also confirmed that there was no reported structural damage to the aircraft.
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JetBlue confirms turbulence incident
JetBlue acknowledged the incident in a statement to CNN, confirming that Flight 1717 encountered turbulence and that medical personnel examined passengers and members of the crew.
“The safety of our customers and crewmembers remains our top priority,” the airline said.
Thunderstorms may have contributed to turbulence
Weather conditions in the region may have contributed to the rough flight. CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller said thunderstorms were present over Turks and Caicos and the southern Bahamas on Tuesday morning, areas the aircraft may have passed through.
“Other aircraft in the area have been reporting light to moderate turbulence,” Miller said, adding that the storms reached altitudes of up to 46,000 feet. He noted that pilots would generally attempt to avoid the most intense storm activity.
Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue reported no additional turbulence-related injury calls involving other flights arriving at the Fort Lauderdale airport that morning.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More