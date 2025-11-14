Jim Avila net worth: How much did the veteran ABC News correspondent earn? All you need to know

One of the leading figures of American journalism, Jim Avila, has died aged 70. The former longtime senior correspondent of ABC News was also a veteran of investigative journalism, the outlet’s website reported. While with ABC News, Jim Avila had covered the White House from 2012 to 2016. (X/@JimAvilaABC)

“He (Avila) won the prestigious Merriman Award from the White House Correspondents Association for breaking the news that the United States and Cuba had reopened diplomatic relations,” the website says.

Jim Avila was also the senior law and justice correspondent and covered many famous trials, from Jerry Sandusky to O.J. Simpson and others. He also widely reported on immigration and also covered the death of Freddie Gray and civil unrest in Baltimore, the official biography of the veteran journalist on the ABC News website stated.

Jim Avila's net worth

There is not much information publicly available about the net worth of Jim Avila or, for that matter, his exact salary. Merca 2.0 estimated the salary that an average ABC News correspondent makes, and they estimated a range between $48,000 and $85,000.

Jim Avila’s accomplishments

Avila was one of the leading investigative reporters in the country. He was a correspondent for the show, ‘20/20’, before leaving the ABC Network in 2021. However, he was able to return to an affiliate of the network – KGTV-TV – and continue working there, ABC News itself informs. He covered the White House from 2012 to 2016.

According to another source, in 2018, Jim was diagnosed with failing kidneys. His own brother, Jaie, who himself works for a local television channel, donated his kidney to him, the CBS 6 WRGB website says.

Jim Avila's demsie leaves behind a void in the world of investigative journalism.

