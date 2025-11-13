Jim Avila cause of death: Ex-ABC News correspondent dies at 69; first details on health issues

Jim Avila, the television journalist who was formerly a senior news correspondent for ABC News died at the age of 69. His demise was announced by ABC News Live anchor Diane Macedo on Thursday, November 13. While with ABC News, Jim Avila had covered the White House from 2012 to 2016. (X/@JimAvilaABC)

Jim Avila cause of death: First details

While an official cause of death has not yet been declared, Macedo announced that Avila had passed away after a ‘long illness’. No additional details were disclosed. However, Macedo also pointed out that Avila had battled health problems in the past, including getting a kidney transplant.

Reactions to Jim Avila's death

Macedo, when speaking of Avila said, “Jim was an L.A.-based correspondent specializing in politics, justice, law and consumer investigations for nearly two decades. He also worked in the White House and broke the news that the U.S. and Cuba had reopened diplomatic relations. That story earned him the prestigious Merriman Award from the White House Correspondents Association,” USA Today reported.

ABC News President Almin Karamehmedovic also released a statement on Thursday to pay tribute to Avila's legacy as a journalist.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to his family, including his three children, Jamie, Jenny and Evan. And we thank him for his many contributions and unwavering commitment to seeking out the truth,” the statement read.

Who was Jim Avila

Avila's time with ABC News came to an end in 2021, at which point he joined their San Diego affiliate KGTV, where he was senior investigative reporter. While with ABC News, Avila had covered the White House from 2012 to 2016.

During his long and storied career, Avila had covered some notable trials like those of Pennsylvania State University football coach Jerry Sandusky, artist Michael Jackson and NFL alum O.J. Simpson. He also reported extensively on immigration.

Before ABC, Avila was with NBC News, serving as the national correspondent of the NBC Nightly News program, starting in January 2000. He had reported on the 9/11 attacks and DC sniper shootings. For his coverage, Avila won the National Emmy Award for his coverage of the 1997 Red River flood in Grand Forks, North Dakota. He got another Emmy for work on undocumented workers during the Southern California wildfires in 2008. Avila also got five Edward R. Murrow Awards and the Cine Golden Eagle Award.