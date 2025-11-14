Khesari Lal Yadav trails in 2025 Bihar Assembly election: Know 5 major facts about the Bhojpuri superstar

Bhojpuri singer and actor Khesari Lal Yadav, who made his electoral debut from the Chapra seat on an RJD ticket, is trailing behind BJP candidate Chhoti Kumar by over 2,000 votes, as per the Election Commission's trends for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. Khesari Lal Yadav contested the Bihar polls on an RJD ticket.(PTI file photo)

Khesari Lal, whose real name is Shatrughan Kumar Yadav, joined the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) along with his wife in October.

Voting for the 2025 Assembly elections in Bihar was held in two phases on November 6 and November 11, covering all the 243 seats in the state. The vote counting process began at 8 am on Friday.

Who is Khesari Lal Yadav?

Here are five facts about the famous Bhojpuri singer and actor:

1. Born on March 15, 1986, in Chapra, Khesari comes from a humble background. He is the son of Mangru Yadav. The 39-year-old's election affidavit highlights that his father earlier worked as a street vendor as well as a security guard. During his childhood, he even sold milk in his village and spent time grazing cattle. Sometime later, his family shifted to the national capital, where they even sold 'litti-chokha,' according to Moneycontrol.

2. Khesari Lal and his six siblings stayed in their hometown when their parents shifted to Delhi to earn a living for the family. At that time, the children were under their uncle's care, as per News9. Khesari Lal attended a government school, but is said to have left studies early to financially support his family.

3. During the late 1990s, Khesari Lal became a part of local Bhojpuri theatre. Soon after, his popularity grew as he started his musical journey in the late 2000s. In 2011, he made his acting debut with Saajan Chale Sasural. This helped him make a name for himself in the Bhojpuri cinema. Over the years, Khesari Lal has featured in more than 70 films, which include a Bollywood project. Also, he lent his voice for over 5,000 songs across different languages, IMDB states.

4. Khesari Lal marked his entry into politics on October 16, when he announced that he was joining the RJD along with his wife, Chanda, who is a homemaker. The couple's induction was announced by Tejashwi Yadav, who is the Mahagathbandhan's face in the Bihar Assembly election 2025.

5. As per Khesari Lal's election affidavit, he owns movable assets worth ₹16.89 crore as well as ₹7.91 crore in immovable properties. Also, his wife has movable assets of ₹90.02 lakh and immovable assets worth ₹6.49 crore.

