Bhai Virendra, RJD’s trusted face and man of the streets, leads by 20,000 votes in Maner

Senior RJD MLA Bhai Virendra Yadav, commonly known as Bhai Virendra, won the Maner constituency in the Patna district in 2010, 2015, and 2020 Bihar assembly elections. For the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), he serves as one of the party’s most active and trusted public communicators. Bhai Virendra has been a multi-term MLA from Maner segment in the Bihar assembly.(PTI File Photo)

Bhai Virendra leads by over 20,000 votes, while LJP’s Jitendra Yadav trails in the ninth round of counting in the 26th round of voting.

Who is Bhai Virendra Yadav?

His political career spans over two decades, marked by significant electoral success and an unwavering proximity with the RJD leadership including Lalu Yadav and son Tejashwi Yadav. Also due to his controversies, he remains a crucial figure in the state's political discourse.

Born on May 3, 1961, Bhai Virendra has Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from Magadh University, as per his declarations. His professional life is noted in election affidavits as a blend of social work, dairy farming, and agriculture. His early association with student politics is often cited as the starting point of his political journey.

He has multiple pending criminal cases, including charges related to rioting and criminal intimidation. But his strong local base and central role in the RJD have sustained his political relevance.

Maner stronghold

He first entered the Bihar legislative assembly in the 2000 election, winning the Maner seat on a Samata Party ticket.

However, he firmly aligned with the RJD and established the Maner as a formidable RJD stronghold. After a brief period out of the assembly, he successfully recaptured the Maner seat in the 2010 election. He won in the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections, making him a four-time MLA going into the 2025 contest.

He is also currently the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha

Long list of controversies

Bhai Virendra is known for his fiery and outspoken nature, which frequently lands him in public controversies. His political brand relies on being an aggressive advocate for the RJD’s position, often engaging in highly charged rhetoric and arguments.

One highly publicised incident occurred in July 2025, when an audio clip of a phone call went viral. In the clip, the MLA could allegedly be heard threatening a panchayat secretary with violence while demanding immediate action for issuance of a death certificate for someone.

He has also faced police cases for alleged misbehavior and threatening security personnel during polling. This persistent willingness to engage in confrontational behaviour underscores his image in Bihar as a leader who is a streetfighter.