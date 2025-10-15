Popular Bhojpuri singer and actor Khesari Lal Yadav on Wednesday indicated that his wife could contest the upcoming Bihar assembly election, saying that he has been trying to convince her for the same for days. Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav wants wife to contest Bihar polls: ‘Trying to convince her’ (X)

Talking to the media in Patna, the Bhojpuri superstar affirmed his support for Tejashwi Yadav, saying that he would only campaign for RJD if his wife ends up not contesting the polls.

"I want my wife to contest the election. I have been trying to convince her for the last 4 days. If she agrees, we will file the nomination; otherwise, I will only campaign and try to make Bhaiya (Tejashwi Yadav) win," Khesari told news agency ANI.

One of the biggest stars in the Bhojpuri film and music industry, Khesari Lal Yadav has been a supporter of the RJD. The party, which is contesting the polls in a coalition with the Congress and the Left, is reportedly considering giving the ticket to Khesari's wife, Chanda Yadav, from the Manjhi or Chhapra assembly constituency.

The polling for Bihar's 243-seat Assembly is scheduled to take place on November 6 and November 11, with the counting set for November 14.

Maithali Thakur joins BJP In other music industry developments in Bihar, folk and devotional singer Maithili Thakur on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Patna in the presence of state BJP President Dilip Jaiswal.

Singer Pawan Singh was also in the fray for a BJP ticket for the election, but chose to withdraw after his marital dispute with his wife Jyoti Singh made headlines.

According to a PTI report, Thakur is likely to contest the upcoming state assembly elections from Alinagar in Darbhanga.

Speaking on the occasion, Bihar BJP President Jaiswal exuded confidence in the NDA's victory, saying that the voters have made up their minds to form an NDA government with a "thumping majority."

He also attacked the opposition Mahagathbandhan, saying that they are "disheartened and depressed" and claiming that more than half a dozen of its MLAs will soon join the BJP.

"Opposition is disheartened and depressed. They are attempting to say something or the other before the media...Voters have made up their minds to form NDA Govt with a thumping majority...More than a dozen MLAs from RJD-Congress will join the BJP. Aage aage dekhiye hota hai kya...Opposition is collapsing everywhere; it has a 'flat tyre'," Jaiswal said during the press conference.