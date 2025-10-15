Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav wants wife to contest Bihar polls: ‘Trying to convince her’
Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav affirmed his support for Tejashwi Yadav, saying that he would only campaign for RJD if his wife does not contest the polls.
Oct 15, 2025
By Shivam Pratap Singh
Popular Bhojpuri singer and actor Khesari Lal Yadav on Wednesday indicated that his wife could contest the upcoming Bihar assembly election, saying that he has been trying to convince her for the same for days.
Talking to the media in Patna, the Bhojpuri superstar affirmed his support for Tejashwi Yadav, saying that he would only campaign for RJD if his wife ends up not contesting the polls.
"I want my wife to contest the election. I have been trying to convince her for the last 4 days. If she agrees, we will file the nomination; otherwise, I will only campaign and try to make Bhaiya (Tejashwi Yadav) win," Khesari told news agency ANI.
One of the biggest stars in the Bhojpuri film and music industry, Khesari Lal Yadav has been a supporter of the RJD. The party, which is contesting the polls in a coalition with the Congress and the Left, is reportedly considering giving the ticket to Khesari's wife, Chanda Yadav, from the Manjhi or Chhapra assembly constituency.
