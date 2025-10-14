Singer Maithili Thakur joins BJP ahead of Bihar election

"I will do whatever I am told to do. Contesting the election is not my goal, I will do whatever the party tells me to..." she told ANI earlier today."I have seen the developments brought about by NDA in Bihar..."

Singer Maithili Thakur on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the state assembly elections in Bihar. She joined the party in the presence of state president Dilip Jaiswal in Patna.

Earlier this week, the singer had expressed her openness to entering politics and contesting in the upcoming Bihar assembly election, should the party decide to field her as a candidate.

Asked about her preference for constituency, she mentioned her deep roots in both Madhubani and Darbhanga, saying, “My grandmother’s village is in Madhubani and my maternal grandmother’s village is in Darbhanga. People from both places love me equally. But ultimately, it will be the party’s decision.”

As reported by HT, Maithili’s ancestral village is located in the Benipatti block of Madhubani district.

She had also described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as her favourite leader, “I have been listening to his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ and live speeches for years, which always inspired me,” the singer said.

Polls for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly are scheduled to take place on November 6 and November 11, and votes will be counted on November 14. The BJP has released its first list of 71 candidates.