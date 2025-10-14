Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Singer Maithili Thakur joins BJP ahead of Bihar election

    Maithili Thakur joined the party in the presence of state president Dilip Jaiswal in Patna.

    Updated on: Oct 14, 2025 6:04 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Singer Maithili Thakur on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the state assembly elections in Bihar. She joined the party in the presence of state president Dilip Jaiswal in Patna.

    Folk singer Maithili Thakur. (File)
    Folk singer Maithili Thakur. (File)

    "I will do whatever I am told to do. Contesting the election is not my goal, I will do whatever the party tells me to..." she told ANI earlier today."I have seen the developments brought about by NDA in Bihar..."

    Earlier this week, the singer had expressed her openness to entering politics and contesting in the upcoming Bihar assembly election, should the party decide to field her as a candidate.

    Also Read | Bihar polls: NDA, Oppn bloc in close contest, reveals survey

    Asked about her preference for constituency, she mentioned her deep roots in both Madhubani and Darbhanga, saying, “My grandmother’s village is in Madhubani and my maternal grandmother’s village is in Darbhanga. People from both places love me equally. But ultimately, it will be the party’s decision.”

    As reported by HT, Maithili’s ancestral village is located in the Benipatti block of Madhubani district.

    She had also described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as her favourite leader, “I have been listening to his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ and live speeches for years, which always inspired me,” the singer said.

    Polls for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly are scheduled to take place on November 6 and November 11, and votes will be counted on November 14. The BJP has released its first list of 71 candidates.

    recommendedIcon
    Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
    News/India News/Singer Maithili Thakur Joins BJP Ahead Of Bihar Election
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes