Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    BJP names 71 Bihar candidates, NDA seat allocation talks continue | See list

    NDA has finalised its seat-sharing formula. However, allocation talks are still on regarding which party will contest which particular constituencies.

    Updated on: Oct 14, 2025 3:42 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Bihar assembly election, with outgoing deputy chief ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha being fielded from the Tarapur and Lakhisarai assembly constituency, respectively.

    Bihar deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary will contest the November polls from the Tarapur assembly constituency. (Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
    Bihar deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary will contest the November polls from the Tarapur assembly constituency. (Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)

    The 243-seat Bihar assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, and the results for the election will be announced on November 14.

    Of the 101 seats that the BJP is contesting in the assembly polls, the first list names candidates for 71 assembly constituencies.

    ALSO READ | NDA's Bihar seat-sharing announced: BJP, JDU take 101 each, Chirag's party gets 29

    On Sunday, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) finalised its seat-sharing formula for the Bihar assembly elections, with the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Janata Dal-United (JDU) contesting 101 seats each, and the Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) contesting 29 seats.

    Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) or HAM(S) will fight on six seats each.

    Here's the full first list of BJP candidates:

    Serial numberAssembly ConstituencyCandidate
    1BettiahSmt Renu Devi
    2RaxaulShri Pramod Kumar Sinha
    3PipraShri Shyambabu Prasad Yadav
    4MadhubanShri Rana Randhir Singh
    5MotihariShri Pramod Kumar
    6DhakaShri Pawan Jaiswal
    7RigaShri Baidyanath Prasad
    8Bathnaha (SC)Shri Anil Kumar Ram
    9PariharSmt. Gayatri Devi
    10SitamarhiShri Sunil Kumar Pintu
    11BenipattiShri Vinod Narayan Jha
    12KhajauliShri Arun Shankar Prasad
    13BisfiShri Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul
    14Rajnagar (SC)Shri Sujeet Paswan
    15JhanjharpurShri Nitish Mishra
    16ChhatapurShri Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu
    17NarpatganjSmt Devanti Yadav
    18ForbesganjShri Vidya Sagar Keshri
    19SiktiShri Vijay Kumar Mandal
    20KishanganjSmt Sweety Singh
    21Banmankhi (SC)Shri Krishna Kumar Rishi
    22PurniaShri Vijay Kumar Khemka
    23KatiharShri Tarkishore Prasad
    24PranpurSmt Nisha Singh
    25Korha (SC)Smt. Kavita Devi
    26SaharsaShri Alok Ranjan Jha
    27Gaura BauramShri Sujit Kumar Singh
    28DarbhangaShri Sanjay Saraogi
    29KeotiShri Murari Mohan Jha
    30JaleShri Jibesh Kumar Mishra
    31AuraiSmt. Rama Nishad
    32KurhaniShri Kedar Prasad Gupta
    33BarurajShri Arun Kumar Singh
    34SahebganjShri Raju Kumar Singh
    35BaikunthpurShri Mithilesh Tiwari
    36SiwanShri Mangal Pandey
    37DaraundhaShri Karnjeet Singh
    38GoriyakothiShri Devesh Kant Singh
    39TaraiyaShri Janak Singh
    40AmnourShri Krishan Kumar Mantoo
    41HajipurShri Awadhesh Singh
    42LalganjShri Sanjay Kumar Singh
    43Patepur (SC)Shri Lakhendra Kumar Raushan
    44MohiuddinnagarShri Rajesh Kumar Singh
    45BachhwaraShri Surendra Mehta
    46TeghraShri Rajnish Kumar
    47BegusaraiShri Kundan Kumar
    48BhagalpurShri Rohit Pandey
    49BankaShri Ram Narayan Mandal
    50Katoria (ST)Shri Puran Lal Tudu
    51TarapurShri Samrat Chaudhary
    52MungerShri Kumar Pranay
    53LakhisaraiShri Vijay Kumar Sinha
    54BiharsharifDr. Sunil Kumar
    55DighaShri Sanjiv Chaurasia
    56BankipurShri Nitin Nabin
    57KumhrarShri Sanjay Gupta
    58Patna SahibShri Ratnesh Kushwaha
    59DanapurShri Ramkripal Yadav
    60BikramShri Siddharth Saurav
    61BarharaShri Raghvendra Pratap Singh
    62ArrahShri Sanjay Singh “Tiger”
    63TarariShri Vishal Prashant
    64ArwalShri Manoj Sharma
    65AurangabadShri Trivikram Singh
    66GuruaShri Upendra Dangi
    67Gaya TownDr. Prem Kumar
    68WazirganjShri Birendra Singh
    69HisuaShri Anil Singh
    70WarsaliganjSmt. Aruna Devi
    71JamuiMs. Shreyasi Singh

     

    The final seat-sharing figures witnessed a climbdown for Nitish Kumar's JD(U) as the party contested 115 seats in the 2020 Bihar assembly election. The BJP also came down to 101 from last time's 110 seats.

    Announcing the finalisation of the seat-sharing agreement, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan posted on X, "The NDA allies have completed the distribution of seats in a cordial atmosphere. All workers and leaders of NDA parties warmly welcome this. Bihar is ready and a NDA government will be formed again."

    ALSO READ | How NDA seat-sharing for 2025 Bihar election differs from past formula

    The decision came after days of intense speculation and marathon meetings as talks of demands of Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV) and Manjhi's HAM(S) were doing the rounds.

    Last week, Manjhi had suggested that he would like his HAM(S) party to contest at least 15 of the 243 seats in the Bihar assembly. He had been lobbying for at least 15 seats for his party, saying that they must win at least eight seats in the polls to get the 'recognised' status from the Election Commission.

    There were also talks of Chirag Paswan aiming to contest 45 to 54 seats in the election, with LJP(RV) leaders familiar with a meeting between the brass saying that the BJP was willing to give only 20-25 seats.

    ALSO READ | NDA seat-sharing announced, what's up with RJD-Congress Mahagathbandhan?

    The opposition Mahagathbandhan, comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, along with some others, has yet to announce its seat-sharing formula.

    2020 polls NDA seat-sharing formula

    In the 2020 Bihar assembly election, the BJP had contested 110 seats, while the JD(U) had fought on 115 seats. Meanwhile, the HAM(S) fielded candidates for seven constituencies and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), then part of the NDA, contested 11 seats.

    The LJP (then combined) contested 135 seats independently.

    This will be the first time that the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) is not contesting on more seats than the Bharatiya Janata Party.

    recommendedIcon
    Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
    News/India News/BJP Names 71 Bihar Candidates, NDA Seat Allocation Talks Continue | See List
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes