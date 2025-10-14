BJP names 71 Bihar candidates, NDA seat allocation talks continue | See list

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Bihar assembly election, with outgoing deputy chief ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha being fielded from the Tarapur and Lakhisarai assembly constituency, respectively.
The 243-seat Bihar assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, and the results for the election will be announced on November 14.
Of the 101 seats that the BJP is contesting in the assembly polls, the first list names candidates for 71 assembly constituencies.
On Sunday, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) finalised its seat-sharing formula for the Bihar assembly elections, with the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Janata Dal-United (JDU) contesting 101 seats each, and the Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) contesting 29 seats.
Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) or HAM(S) will fight on six seats each.
Here's the full first list of BJP candidates:
Serial number
Assembly Constituency
Candidate
1
Bettiah
Smt Renu Devi
2
Raxaul
Shri Pramod Kumar Sinha
3
Pipra
Shri Shyambabu Prasad Yadav
4
Madhuban
Shri Rana Randhir Singh
5
Motihari
Shri Pramod Kumar
6
Dhaka
Shri Pawan Jaiswal
7
Riga
Shri Baidyanath Prasad
8
Bathnaha (SC)
Shri Anil Kumar Ram
9
Parihar
Smt. Gayatri Devi
10
Sitamarhi
Shri Sunil Kumar Pintu
11
Benipatti
Shri Vinod Narayan Jha
12
Khajauli
Shri Arun Shankar Prasad
13
Bisfi
Shri Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul
14
Rajnagar (SC)
Shri Sujeet Paswan
15
Jhanjharpur
Shri Nitish Mishra
16
Chhatapur
Shri Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu
17
Narpatganj
Smt Devanti Yadav
18
Forbesganj
Shri Vidya Sagar Keshri
19
Sikti
Shri Vijay Kumar Mandal
20
Kishanganj
Smt Sweety Singh
21
Banmankhi (SC)
Shri Krishna Kumar Rishi
22
Purnia
Shri Vijay Kumar Khemka
23
Katihar
Shri Tarkishore Prasad
24
Pranpur
Smt Nisha Singh
25
Korha (SC)
Smt. Kavita Devi
26
Saharsa
Shri Alok Ranjan Jha
27
Gaura Bauram
Shri Sujit Kumar Singh
28
Darbhanga
Shri Sanjay Saraogi
29
Keoti
Shri Murari Mohan Jha
30
Jale
Shri Jibesh Kumar Mishra
31
Aurai
Smt. Rama Nishad
32
Kurhani
Shri Kedar Prasad Gupta
33
Baruraj
Shri Arun Kumar Singh
34
Sahebganj
Shri Raju Kumar Singh
35
Baikunthpur
Shri Mithilesh Tiwari
36
Siwan
Shri Mangal Pandey
37
Daraundha
Shri Karnjeet Singh
38
Goriyakothi
Shri Devesh Kant Singh
39
Taraiya
Shri Janak Singh
40
Amnour
Shri Krishan Kumar Mantoo
41
Hajipur
Shri Awadhesh Singh
42
Lalganj
Shri Sanjay Kumar Singh
43
Patepur (SC)
Shri Lakhendra Kumar Raushan
44
Mohiuddinnagar
Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh
45
Bachhwara
Shri Surendra Mehta
46
Teghra
Shri Rajnish Kumar
47
Begusarai
Shri Kundan Kumar
48
Bhagalpur
Shri Rohit Pandey
49
Banka
Shri Ram Narayan Mandal
50
Katoria (ST)
Shri Puran Lal Tudu
51
Tarapur
Shri Samrat Chaudhary
52
Munger
Shri Kumar Pranay
53
Lakhisarai
Shri Vijay Kumar Sinha
54
Biharsharif
Dr. Sunil Kumar
55
Digha
Shri Sanjiv Chaurasia
56
Bankipur
Shri Nitin Nabin
57
Kumhrar
Shri Sanjay Gupta
58
Patna Sahib
Shri Ratnesh Kushwaha
59
Danapur
Shri Ramkripal Yadav
60
Bikram
Shri Siddharth Saurav
61
Barhara
Shri Raghvendra Pratap Singh
62
Arrah
Shri Sanjay Singh “Tiger”
63
Tarari
Shri Vishal Prashant
64
Arwal
Shri Manoj Sharma
65
Aurangabad
Shri Trivikram Singh
66
Gurua
Shri Upendra Dangi
67
Gaya Town
Dr. Prem Kumar
68
Wazirganj
Shri Birendra Singh
69
Hisua
Shri Anil Singh
70
Warsaliganj
Smt. Aruna Devi
71
Jamui
Ms. Shreyasi Singh
The final seat-sharing figures witnessed a climbdown for Nitish Kumar's JD(U) as the party contested 115 seats in the 2020 Bihar assembly election. The BJP also came down to 101 from last time's 110 seats.
Announcing the finalisation of the seat-sharing agreement, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan posted on X, "The NDA allies have completed the distribution of seats in a cordial atmosphere. All workers and leaders of NDA parties warmly welcome this. Bihar is ready and a NDA government will be formed again."
The decision came after days of intense speculation and marathon meetings as talks of demands of Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV) and Manjhi's HAM(S) were doing the rounds.
Last week, Manjhi had suggested that he would like his HAM(S) party to contest at least 15 of the 243 seats in the Bihar assembly. He had been lobbying for at least 15 seats for his party, saying that they must win at least eight seats in the polls to get the 'recognised' status from the Election Commission.
There were also talks of Chirag Paswan aiming to contest 45 to 54 seats in the election, with LJP(RV) leaders familiar with a meeting between the brass saying that the BJP was willing to give only 20-25 seats.
The opposition Mahagathbandhan, comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, along with some others, has yet to announce its seat-sharing formula.
2020 polls NDA seat-sharing formula
In the 2020 Bihar assembly election, the BJP had contested 110 seats, while the JD(U) had fought on 115 seats. Meanwhile, the HAM(S) fielded candidates for seven constituencies and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), then part of the NDA, contested 11 seats.
The LJP (then combined) contested 135 seats independently.
This will be the first time that the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) is not contesting on more seats than the Bharatiya Janata Party.