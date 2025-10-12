How NDA seat-sharing for 2025 Bihar election differs from past formula

Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Morcha and Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) will field their candidates on six seats each.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Sunday announced the seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming polls to the 243-member Bihar assembly. Both the BJP and the JD(U) will each contest 101 seats, while Union minister Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party will field its candidates on 29 seats this time as part of the NDA.

Union minister and BJP's Bihar polls in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, who made the announcement, said that all NDA partners completed the seat-distribution exercise in a cordial manner. "Leaders and workers of all NDA parties welcome this with happiness. Bihar is ready for another NDA government," he said.

Also Read | NDA seat-sharing announced, what's up with RJD-Congress Mahagathbandhan?

The assembly elections will be held on November 6 and 11, and the counting will take place on November 14.

How is the seat-sharing different from 2020? The latest seat-sharing arrangement within the NDA partners is a major climbdown for the Nitish Kumar-led JDU in particular.

The party, which is going to field its candidates on 101 seats, had contested 115 seats in the 2020 Bihar assembly election.

The BJP has also dropped from 110 to 101 seats.

At the time, the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), then part of the NDA, contested 11 seats and the HAM (S) seven constituencies, while the LJP (then combined) contested 135 seats on its own. In 2015, the BJP contested on 160 seats, and the LJP contested on 40 seats.

This will be the first time that the JD(U) is not contesting more seats than the BJP in an assembly election, according to PTI.

The 243-seat Bihar assembly will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.

The opposition Mahagathbandhan or India bloc, comprising the RJD and Congress, along with some others, has yet to announce its sharing formula.