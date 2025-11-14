Mona Singh reveals why she asked Shah Rukh Khan to 'please leave' The Ba***ds of Bollywood set: 'You can't be here'

Actor Mona Singh, who starred as Neeta Singh in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, has spoken about why she asked Shah Rukh Khan to leave the set of the web series. Speaking with News18, Mona said that when she was shooting for the song Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela, he requested him to leave. Mona Singh opened up about her chat with Shah Rukh Khan on The Ba***ds of Bollywood set.

Mona Singh talks about starring in Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela

Mona, whose face was superimposed on one of the dancers in the 1997 song from Gupt, revealed that Shah Rukh asked her "to be professional." She said, "My DMs were overflowing with memes of Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela. That song went wild again — it was trending! My team even told me, 'Why don’t you use the song and post something?' I thought, okay, let’s go with the flow. I absolutely loved the response. It’s been very, very overwhelming."

Mona asked Shah Rukh Khan to leave The Ba***ds of Bollywood set

When asked if she met Shah Rukh, Mona shared a fun chat between them. "Of course! He used to come to the sets. In fact, the day we were shooting Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela, he was there. I remember saying, 'Sir, you cannot be here! I can’t do this in front of you.' He laughed and said, 'Mona, what do you mean? You have to be professional.' But I insisted, 'Not in front of you, please leave!'"

Mona and Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela song

For the song, featuring Bobby Deol, Bhanu Khan's face was replaced digitally with that of Mona's. The climax showed the protagonist, Aasman Singh (Lakshya), getting to know that he is the illegitimate son of Neeta (played by Mona) and Ajay Talvar (played by Bobby). To show their connection, web series director Aryan Khan featured Mona alongside Bobby in the song.

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

The Ba***ds of Bollywood marks Shah Rukh's son Aryan's debut directorial. It also starred Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Aanya Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Vijayant Kohli, Manoj Pahwa, Gautami Kapoor, and Rajat Bedi. The seven-episode series is currently streaming on Netflix.