Sanjay Gupta, BJP’s new pick for Kumhrar stronghold, carries weight of legacy as he takes the lead

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Sanjay Gupta from the Kumhrar constituency in Patna district for the closely watched Bihar Assembly elections. In the November 6 voting, Gupta faces Congress's Indradeep Chandravanshi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s Bablu Kumar, and Jan Suraj Party (JSP)'s K.C. Sinha. Gupta replaces BJP's sitting MLA Arun Kumar Sinha, who has been winning the seat since 2005. He is now taking the lead on the day of the results (November 14).

Sanjay Gupta’s Assets

Gupta’s name was announced in the first list of 71 candidates released by the BJP on October 14. As per his election affidavit, he declared movable assets worth approximately ₹1.09 crore, while his wife declared assets of about ₹1.57 crore. His annual income for 2024–25 was reported as ₹8,32,510, compared to his wife’s ₹7,98,890. He also declared cash worth ₹3.45 lakh, other movable assets worth ₹15.24 lakh, and immovable property worth ₹77.94 lakh.

BJP Cadre’s Endorsement for Sanjay Gupta

Top BJP leaders such as Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Dara Singh Chauhan, Patna Sahib MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, and BJP national secretary Rituraj Sinha have endorsed Gupta at election rallies. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav described him as a hardworking, grassroots, and public-spirited leader of the region, according to a report in Dainik Jagran.

Sanjay Gupta’s Key Challengers

While Kumhrar has long been a BJP stronghold, Mahagathbandhan’s candidate Indradeep Chandravanshi poses a significant challenge. Chandravanshi, a Kushwaha OBC leader and councillor from Ward 48 of the Patna Municipal Corporation, is known for his work in infrastructure development. As a member of the Empowered Standing Committee, he approved major development projects and budget decisions.

During his campaign, Chandravanshi has emphasized creating employment opportunities to curb youth migration and supporting small enterprises. According to The Times of India, he enjoys strong backing from daily wage workers, small traders, and the 10–12% Muslim electorate in Kumhrar.

Gupta also faces competition from JSP’s K.C. Sinha, a mathematics scholar whose 70+ textbooks are taught in Bihar’s schools. Sinha, who has served as ad hoc vice-chancellor of Patna University and Nalanda Open University, advocates reforms in education, healthcare, and employment. Analysts suggest he could split the vote share of both the BJP and the Grand Alliance in Kumhrar.

About the Kumhrar Constituency

Kumhrar falls under the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency and has traditionally been a BJP bastion. In the 2020 Assembly polls, the constituency recorded a voter turnout of 35.73%, with 1,50,744 registered voters.

