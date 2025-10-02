Cardiologist warns excess fruit can cause fatty liver, coronary artery disease, diabetes: ‘It should only be eaten in…’

Fruits are an excellent source of essential vitamins, fibre, and minerals. They also have a range of health-boosting antioxidants; therefore, they become an integral component of many people's daily diets. But, is eating your favourite fruit regularly and in excess harming your health? This superfruit is packed with nutrients, but the nutritional value increases significantly when it is consumed without peeling.(Unsplash)

Also Read | Cult fit founder shares 4 exercises to do for strong knees if your parents are struggling to walk now

Explaining that while fruit contains nutrients, the natural sugars inside can become harmful when consumed in excess, Dr Pradip Jamnadas, MD, an interventional cardiologist from Orlando, Florida, shed light on whether fruits are really as healthy as we think.

‘Everyone gets this wrong about fruits…’

In a segment from The Diary Of A CEO podcast posted on Instagram on September 24, Dr Pradip stressed that elevated sugar levels, even from fruit, can impact insulin and overall health.

During the podcast, when asked if there are any ‘watch-out foods’ that people think are healthy, but that one should avoid if trying to have an optimally healthy heart, the cardiologist warned against having excessive fruits. “Fruit should be eaten only in season because it has too much fructose in it,” he stressed.

Why is fructose in fruits harmful?

According to the cardiologist, fructose is a type of sugar, and excessive sugar consumption can lead to fatty liver disease. He stressed, “Our overconsumption of fruit is another factor that is contributing to coronary artery disease, diabetes, and fatty liver.”

The cardiologist warned that we often think of fruit as a healthy choice. However, he added, “Fruit should only be consumed really in the fall and in season and in small amounts because that high fructose level really causes major changes in your metabolism. So I'm not too fond of fruit.”

The best time to eat fruits

According to Dr Pradip, you can eat fruit in season, in small amounts. But, he warned, “People go crazy about fruit.” Sharing an example of his patient, he added, “I had a patient who was having mental problems as well as cardio disease, and that's all he lived on: fruit, morning, lunch and dinner. And the moment we stopped, his health changed completely, and he got so much better.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.