Is the future of marriage in danger? Former civil servant says the process has already started

Marriages are often said to be made in heaven, but in today's world, the very concept of marriage is increasingly being questioned, redefined, and, in some cases, avoided altogether. Many young people are steering away from long-term commitments and the traditional structure of marriage. Even those who do choose to marry often hold different views about starting a family and raising children. As a result, the institution of marriage seems to be gradually losing its relevance across generations. But, why is this happening?

Is marriage slowly becoming obsolete?

Vikas Divyakirti, a former civil servant, educator and founder of Drishti IAS Coaching Institute in Delhi, was asked if he believes that the future of the institution of marriage is in danger. To which, the former civil servant said that he believes it is slowly getting dissolved. However, he added that these social institutions take five hundred to a thousand years to be shaped into a traditional practice, and similarly, a long time to get eradicated from practice. But the process of marriage getting eradicated has started already.

In a video shared by the official Instagram account of Drishti IAS on August 5, he added, "In my rough idea, if you ask me – in one hundred to two hundred years, in the large cities of India, there will be equal number of people who will get married, and who won't. In five hundred years, people who get married will be considered as minorities, and people who choose to not marry will be in majority. In a thousand years, a marriage in Kanpur will be news to people."

Social systems develop when the need arises

Mr Vikas Divyakirti added, “Sociology states that any social system develops when the need arises, and after the need is addressed, it stops existing. Similarly, the institution of marriage developed when there was a social need for it.”