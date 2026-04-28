Isha Ambani reveals the secret to her flawless and glowing skin: ‘I do nothing to my skin. No sunscreen, no…’

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's eldest daughter, Isha Ambani, is known for her incredible sartorial choices, which range from straight-off-the-runway haute couture looks to handcrafted outfits designed by traditional Indian artisans and designer Indian wear. However, it is not just her fashion flair but also her flawless skin that impresses many.

Isha Ambani believes in a minimal skincare routine that involves no products.

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Also Read | Even Isha Ambani's vibrant haute couture dress and bag to host Rihanna at Antilia is worth ₹77 lakh. Details

On several occasions, Isha is often seen sans any makeup or with just a minimal touch-up; a firm believer in a no-makeup makeup look. During a Vogue June 2024 interview, she was asked to share her skincare routine, and here's what she revealed.

Isha Ambani's beauty secret

When Isha was questioned about her skincare routine, the business mogul confessed that she has nothing to hide and that she believes in using no products. In a world where consumers are easily swayed by the glamorous new products that are launched every day in the skincare market, Isha's skincare routine includes no products.

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{{^usCountry}} She told the publication, “My beauty secret is that I have no beauty routine or regimen, much to the disappointment of many. I do nothing to my skin. No face wash, no moisturiser, no SPF, nothing.” On April 27, a fan page posted a snippet of the interview on Instagram and praised Isha for her flawless beauty writing, “Isha Ambani proving you don’t need fancy skincare to glow.” What does science say? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She told the publication, “My beauty secret is that I have no beauty routine or regimen, much to the disappointment of many. I do nothing to my skin. No face wash, no moisturiser, no SPF, nothing.” On April 27, a fan page posted a snippet of the interview on Instagram and praised Isha for her flawless beauty writing, “Isha Ambani proving you don’t need fancy skincare to glow.” What does science say? {{/usCountry}}

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According to a Harvard Health report, all moisturisers help with dry skin for a pretty simple reason: they supply a little bit of water to the skin and contain a greasy substance that holds it in.

Meanwhile, a Johns Hopkins Medicine report claims wearing sunscreen is one of the best and easiest ways to protect your skin's appearance and health at any age. Used regularly, sunscreen helps prevent sunburn, skin cancer, and premature ageing.

About Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani is the eldest daughter of India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, and his wife, Nita Ambani. She also has two brothers, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani. In December 2018, Isha married her husband, Anand Piramal, the son of billionaire Ajay Piramal. Their pre-wedding celebrations featured a performance by Beyoncé and a star-studded guest list, including Nick and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Hillary Clinton, and more. Four years later, Isha gave birth to twins Krishna and Aadiya in November 2022.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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