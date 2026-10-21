It may feel routine, but could be early ovarian or breast cancer: Doctor says persistent changes need a check

Women are advised to be extra cautious and pay closer attention to symptoms such as bloating or fatigue, which might otherwise be classified as everyday concerns. Some cancers affecting women may have subtle symptoms, easy to mistake for some other ailment, like gut-related issues. But why do these cancers stay unnoticed until they progress?ALSO READ: Can you breastfeed after breast cancer? IVF specialist answers questions new mothers have about milk production, cancer recurrence and more

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An oncologist weighed in to add context to this doubt. Dr Niharika Garach, breast cancer surgical oncologist at SSO Cancer Hospital, shed light on why some cancers go undetected until they progress. She reasoned that several factors are behind this, from early symptoms that resemble everyday problems to limitations in screening.

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Why are some gynecological cancers not detected early?

There is no intense pain or obvious change that prompts one to visit a doctor. Dr Garach highlighted symptoms like bloating, fatigue, changes in periods, pelvic discomfort, and a painless breast lump, which many women may overlook or believe to be due to some other harmless cause.

She added, “Some cancers do not begin with a crisis, they begin as something easy to explain away.”

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{{^usCountry}} The absence of pain can create a false sense of reassurance, potentially delaying diagnosis and allowing the cancer to progress. The doctor cited a study of 300 Indian women who had experienced a diagnostic delay of at least three months. Among them, 77.7 per cent reported a painless breast lump as their first symptom, while almost 70 per cent eventually presented with locally advanced or metastatic disease. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The absence of pain can create a false sense of reassurance, potentially delaying diagnosis and allowing the cancer to progress. The doctor cited a study of 300 Indian women who had experienced a diagnostic delay of at least three months. Among them, 77.7 per cent reported a painless breast lump as their first symptom, while almost 70 per cent eventually presented with locally advanced or metastatic disease. {{/usCountry}}

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Which cancer is among the hardest to recognise?

Among cancers affecting women, the oncologist highlighted ovarian cancer as especially difficult to recognise because its early symptoms can resemble those of many everyday conditions. These include bloating, abdominal discomfort, constipation, urinary symptoms, and fatigue.

Constipation is also an ovarian cancer sign, but most people know its cause to be lack of fibre content in diet and other gut-related disorders like IBS.

Moreover, there's a lack of clarity on preventive screening. She added, “There is currently no recommended routine screening test for ovarian cancer in average-risk, asymptomatic women, because large trials have not shown that CA-125 or transvaginal ultrasound screening reduces mortality.”

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The expert called it an ‘uncomfortable paradox' as early detection is crucial for cancer treatment outcome, but some cancers can be tough to spot in their early stages.

Women may put off health appointments while juggling childcare, caring for parents, work and household responsibilities. But the oncologist stressed that they should not delay getting symptoms checked or ignore any persistent changes as normal.

Dr Garach's parting advice is, “Cancer may hide. We should not help it hide. Sometimes, early detection begins with something as simple as a woman saying: ‘This is different from what is normal for me. I should get it checked,' and this sentence can be far more powerful than we realise.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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