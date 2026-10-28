Know how Karwa Chauth can strengthen your relationship through IVF: Fertility specialist explains the power of partnership

As couples celebrate love and commitment during Karwa Chauth, an expert highlights how emotional support, shared responsibility, and understanding can help partners navigate fertility challenges together.

Karwa Chauth is traditionally associated with love, commitment, and prayers for a partner's long life. For many couples, the festival offers a chance to celebrate their bond and the promises they have made to each other. However, for couples trying to conceive, standing by one another can mean more than festive rituals. The journey towards parenthood may involve fertility investigations, medical consultations, lifestyle changes, and, in some cases, in vitro fertilization (IVF). During this time, a partner's understanding and emotional support can make a meaningful difference.

How can couples help each other during IVF?

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Fertility challenges can affect both partners emotionally, particularly when conception takes longer than expected. Women may experience anxiety related to ovarian stimulation, injections, egg retrieval, and embryo transfer.

"At the same time, men may face concerns about sperm health, test results, and treatment outcomes," Dr Neha Tripathi, Fertility Specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, Indirapuram, tells Health Shots.

The uncertainty surrounding each stage can be overwhelming. Approaching fertility treatment as a shared journey rather than an individual responsibility can help couples feel less isolated.

Share the emotional responsibility: Fertility treatment can bring hope, anxiety, and disappointment, sometimes within the same cycle. Not every difficult moment needs a solution; sometimes, simply being present offers reassurance.

Participate in the treatment journey together: When possible, both partners should attend consultations when possible, understand the recommended investigations, and discuss treatment decisions with the fertility specialist. IVF may involve several appointments, medication schedules, and procedures. Sharing responsibilities, helping with appointments, and tracking instructions can make the process more manageable.

Avoid blame and unrealistic expectations: Conception difficulties can arise from several causes, including female-factor infertility, male-factor infertility, a combination of both, or unexplained factors. Neither partner should be blamed. Couples should also remember that IVF success varies according to factors such as age, diagnosis, and treatment history. Maintaining realistic expectations can help reduce unnecessary pressure.

Protect intimacy beyond fertility treatment: When conception becomes a priority, relationships can start revolving around ovulation dates, tests, and treatment cycles. Couples should keep making time for activities they enjoy together, celebrate small moments, and communicate beyond medical discussions. If emotional distress becomes difficult to manage, counseling can provide additional support.

Love, commitment and shared decisions

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Karwa Chauth fasting is a personal and cultural choice. Still, couples undergoing fertility treatment should discuss any prolonged fasting with their treating doctor, particularly during ovarian stimulation or around medical procedures. Adequate hydration, nutrition, and following medical advice matter, and individual recommendations may vary by treatment stage and health conditions.

Is IVF hard on a woman?

Ultimately, a relationship's strength isn't measured by how quickly a couple becomes parents. It shows in how partners respect each other's feelings, share responsibilities, and face uncertainty together. This Karwa Chauth, couples navigating IVF can celebrate commitment by offering each other patience, compassion, and reassurance. The journey towards parenthood may not always follow the expected timeline, but facing it together can help couples feel supported through every step.

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{{^usCountry}} (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.) {{/usCountry}}