Let your tea cool before sipping: Oncologist explains the link between very hot drinks and cancer

A piping hot cup of tea is an essential part of the morning routine for many. Most of the focus goes on how much sugar is added or what kind of tea leaves are used, but the correct temperature rarely crosses minds. Drinking hot tea is normal, but how hot is too hot? Could the habit of sipping very hot tea carry any health risks?ALSO READ: Chest burning after tea? Cardiologist reveals when it could mean a heart attack and shares 5 warning signs to watch for

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dr Saptarshi Ghosh, consultant clinical oncologist, weighed in to clarify the concern and issued a warning: "Repeatedly consuming beverages at extremely high temperatures can expose the oesophagus to repeated thermal injury.”

What happens when you drink a steaming hot beverage?

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The worry lies in how the steaming hot tea affects the food pipe. This makes one wonder about cancer risks too.

Dr Ghosh explained, “When discussing the possible cancer risks of steaming hot tea, the primary concern is the oesophagus, or food pipe, rather than every type of throat cancer. The lining of the oesophagus is made up of epithelial cells that protect the underlying tissues. Drinking extremely hot liquids can cause injury to this lining, and repeated exposure may lead to recurring tissue damage and repair.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} So, this concern is not specific to tea or coffee. It can also be hot soup during winters. Any beverage that is at an extremely high temperature can damage the protective lining of the food pipe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} So, this concern is not specific to tea or coffee. It can also be hot soup during winters. Any beverage that is at an extremely high temperature can damage the protective lining of the food pipe. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Make sure you wait and let your tea cool for a while.

Can drinking very hot beverage cause oesophageal cancer?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Repeated irritation or damage to the food pipe's protective lining raises worries about its long-term effects. Dr Ghosh clarified that while the body naturally repairs injured tissue, recurring damage and repair may play a role in changes associated with cancer.

He said, "The body naturally repairs injured tissue through cellular regeneration. However, repeated injury and regeneration can contribute to biological changes over time. This is one of the possible mechanisms through which long-term exposure to very hot beverages may be linked to oesophageal cancer.”

But drinking very hot beverages is not the sole risk factor for oesophageal cancer. The doctor also highlighted established risk factors like tobacco use and alcohol consumption.

Which temperature range is safe?

Drawing on studies and guidance from global health agencies, the doctor advised avoiding beverages above 60–65°C and allowing tea to cool to a comfortable temperature before drinking.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

His advice is simple: avoid drinking tea or other beverages that are hot enough to burn your mouth or throat. Allow your drink to cool to a comfortable temperature before sipping, and avoid making a habit of drinking very hot beverages. He also reminded that oesophageal cancer has multiple risk factors, including tobacco use and alcohol consumption.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.